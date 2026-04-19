Where to find Toronto’s most creative martini flights right now

The era of the oversized, one-and-done cocktail isn’t the norm in Toronto anymore. In its place: smaller pours that let you try a few things instead of committing to the same drink all night. Right now, no format fits that shift better than the martini, in all its variations.

These snack-sized versions just make sense. Why lock into just one drink when menus are packed with house infusions, seasonal ingredients and properly made classics? It’s like going to a tasting menu and ordering just one dish.

Here’s where to do the most damage, in miniature.

Suite 115

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Low-lit, a little theatrical and rarely quiet, this College Street spot is pouring one of the more offbeat flights in the city right now. The $23 “Tiny Savouries” trio pulls from a charcuterie board, Taco Tuesday and ackee $ saltfish — three ideas that may sound a bit chaotic but are surprisingly cohesive and delicious. 532 College St.

Maxime’s View this post on Instagram A post shared by Streets of Toronto (@streetsoftoronto) If you’re the type who needs a serious caffeine kick with your weekend brunch, Maxime’s belongs at the top of your list. Their $40 espresso martini flight lets you mix and match a trio of high-octane sips—from the sugar rush of a Crème Brûlée to a nutty Pistachio or a Tiramisu topped with an actual ladyfinger. Trust us, you’ll leave with way more pep in your step than a standard mimosa could ever provide.

Kasa Moto

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You’ll have to wait until 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday to catch Kasa After Dark at Kasa Moto. Their $35 mini martini flight is the ultimate late-night lineup, featuring a crisp Pear martini, a high-energy Espresso martini for that perfect pick-me-up, and, of course, a classic pour to round it all out. Bottoms up! 115 Yorkville Ave.

Good Company

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For a total 180 from your standard barbershop, Good Company is the Queen West triple threat. They’re serving up a $24 espresso mini-tini flight that lets you sip through four different variations of the classic drink. Whether you’re there for a fresh fade or just a mid-day buzz, this lineup packs a punch in the best way possible. 498 Queen St.W.

Simpl Things

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For a high-concept sip that feels like a trip to the Alps, Simpl Things is the Parkdale spot to watch. They’re leaning into the “teeny” cocktail trend with $10 mini martinis, including the Martini Mont Blanc—a crisp mix of Grey Goose and fir liqueur finished with tarragon and dill oil. 299 Dunn Ave.