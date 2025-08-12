Where to eat after a day at Toronto’s stunning new Biidaasige Park

Biidaasige Park is officially open, and it’s kind of a big deal. Sitting on the new island of Ookwemin Minising, it’s the biggest park Toronto’s seen in decades — complete with ziplines, a giant snowy owl, splash zones and bike trails for days. And when you’ve had your fill of climbing, paddling or just hanging out in the grass, there are plenty of spots nearby to grab something to eat.

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que

Slow-cooked meats and classic sides are on offer at Cherry Street Bar-B-Que, which is set inside a historic 1920s building in the city’s east end. Serving some of the best BBQ in Toronto, Cherry Street functions as a counter service-style smokehouse. On the menu, you’ll find a wide range of BBQ and smoked meats priced by the half-pound or quarter-pound, including chicken, brisket, turkey breast, sausage, baby back ribs and chicken wings. It’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from Biidaasige Park. 275 Cherry St

The Keating Channel Pub & Grill

The Keating Channel Pub & Grill delivers casual waterfront dining with a side of skyline views. Spread over three acres of manicured green space, it offers 6,000 sq. ft. of indoor seating, a 150-seat patio right on the water and free parking. The menu runs from Certified Angus Beef steaks and weekend prime rib to fresh seafood, pastas, sandwiches and classic pub favourites. With space for big groups, a pool table, TVs for the game and a laid-back vibe, it’s a prime spot to relax after exploring Biidaasige Park. 2 Villiers St.

Madrina Bar y Tapas

After a day at Biidaasige Park, head to Madrina for Spanish tapas and a seriously good gin list (over 70 to choose from). Chef Ramon Simarro’s menu is packed with authentic flavours, but the showstopper is the steak tartare — topped with Manchego cheese foam and deep soy pearls, served on a roasted marrow bone. It’s the kind of dish you’ll want to photograph before you dig in. 2 Trintiy St.

NBA Courtside Restaurant

Swing by the NBA Courtside Restaurant after the park — it’s a full-on basketball-themed dining destination, steps from Scotiabank Arena. The sleek, multi-zone space takes you from streetball to championship finishes, complete with game-used court tables, Top Chef–designed dishes, and giant screens where you can catch any and all games. 15 Queens Quay E.

Millstreet Brew Pub

If you’re craving a cold one after the park, Mill Street Brew Pub is just the spot. This local favourite poured Ontario’s first organic lager and now serves a lineup that ranges from the rich, creamy Cobblestone Stout to the bright, tropical Hazy IPA. You’ll find plenty to eat too — think fish and chips, stacked burgers and cheesy pizzas — perfect for refuelling after a day outdoors. 21 Tank House Lane