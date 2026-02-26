We spoke to Pizzeria Badiali about their Mirvish Village concept—and found proof it’s opening soon

While the city has been playing a guessing game regarding the opening date of Pizzeria Badiali’s second home in Mirvish Village, we did some digging. A recent liquor license application for the 581 Markham St., site suggests the ovens will be firing up much sooner than the public anticipated.

But it’s not just about the timeline, we also got the scoop on the space. We sat down with co-owner and world-ranked pizzaiolo Ryan Baddeley to get an exclusive look at a space designed to be more than just a slice shop. From European-inspired interiors to a massive increase in seating, here is exactly what you can expect from the Annex’s newest landmark.

.

What, if anything, can you tell us about the new location?

We’re very excited for the new space, it’s designed by Future Studios and takes inspiration from old European cafes and restaurants, with lots of beautiful tiling and wood accents. It will be the same slice shop concept as our Dovercourt location but will also have more indoor and outdoor seating

How do you think the pizza scene has changed in Toronto since Badiali opened?

I think that we’ve influenced a few great new shops to open and serve great slices. It was definitely something that was lacking in the city previously, and I think it has definitely become more accessible in a lot of neighbourhoods.

What’s your personal favourite Badiali slice or pie?

I’m a classics guy. I love a simple margherita. When it’s done right, the balance and juiciness of the cheese and sauce is so satisfying. But also we have a winter special, the Norcina, which is a creamy white pie with sausage and mushroom that’s high on umami – and addicting.

Reflecting on Badiali’s success, what’s been your proudest moment?

It’s pretty tough to choose, especially with our beautiful upcoming new space, but probably our recent collab with Miss Vickie’s on the vodka pizza flavour. Beyond serving some great pizza, this was just never something I ever could have dreamed of.

Outside of Badiali, what are your favourite pizza spots in Toronto?

I’m a huge fan of a lot of Toronto pizza spots. I love Bar Sugo and think Terroni still makes a great pizza. For a slice, I recently tried Nice Slice, which was great.

Are you pro or con pineapple on pizza?

Definitely pro because sometimes it’s just what you want and that’s okay. It doesn’t have to be more than that.

What’s the best soda with pizza and why?

Hands down, Brio. Beyond being an iconic Toronto soda, it’s just really delicious and pairs so well with pizza.