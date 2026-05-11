Two of Toronto’s top restaurants just made opposite moves that change how you’ll pay for dinner

In the span of a single week, two of Toronto’s most prominent dining rooms moved in completely opposite directions. Michelin-recommended SARA announced it was ditching choice for a mandatory seven-course ‘Journey’ while others doubled down on the flexibility of à la carte. It raises a massive question for the city’s food scene — in a struggling economy, is it better to give the guest total control or take it away entirely?

Fresh off a renovation, Michelin-recommended SARA has officially moved to a fully tasting menu format. Their new ‘Journey’ menu is a seven-course experience that co-founder Adam Minster says was a natural evolution for the brand.

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“This shift was actually a very natural evolution for us. Over time, we noticed that more than 70 per cent of our guests were already choosing the tasting menu, and many were fully leaning into that experience with wine pairings. It became clear that this wasn’t just an option people enjoyed, it was the experience they truly wanted,” he says. “By focusing entirely on a tasting menu, we give ourselves the best possible chance to deliver that. It allows us to control the flow, pacing, emotion and storytelling of the meal in a way that an à la carte format simply can’t.”

At the storied George Restaurant, chef Lorenzo Loseto is taking a tasting menu one step further, personalizing it for each guest.

“The reputation that people have come to expect from George Restaurant is the versatility of the tasting menu,” he says, noting that 20-plus years in operation has “allowed us to perfect the experience.” He adds that it’s also about flow and logistics — “the right fit factors in” when planning the room each night, including “how long they would like to stay.”Ultimately, he says, the tasting menu “shows what we excel at,” adding that it’s “as exciting for us to cook as it is for the guest to eat.”

As Restaurant Lucie evolves, the à la carte menu remains central to the experience. New chef Michael Angeloni says location and layout played a big role in keeping it that way.

“Given the restaurant’s space and location, it feels perfect for à la carte dining,” he says, whether that means a steak and a glass of wine or a full multi-course meal. For him, it comes down to flexibility: “Giving options was our primary motivation,” he says, adding that it allows guests to come in for different occasions — and return often without the experience ever feeling the same twice.

Chef Miheer Shete of Curryish Tavern says offering both formats is about letting guests “choose their own adventure.”

He explains that à la carte is built for variety and flexibility — “a bit of everything for everyone” — designed for sharing and accommodating different diets, allergies, and preferences.The tasting menu, on the other hand, is more focused. It’s “perfect for an intimate dinner date” and for diners who want a more experimental, multi-course experience where the kitchen can really push technique and creativity.

Across the board, there’s agreement that seasonality — and refreshing menus a few times a year, whether tasting or à la carte — is what keeps things interesting, both for guests and the kitchen.

“Tasting menus can sometimes feel out of reach or intimidating, and that’s not what we’re about. We want this to feel warm, inviting, and grounded in hospitality, while still delivering something exceptional. Everyone deserves to be wowed,” Minster says. “Our true measure of success is still our guests. If they feel taken care of, if they leave happy, if they come back, that’s what matters most to us. When you do the right things, people will notice.”