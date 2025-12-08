Two of Toronto’s top chefs just chose this as the city’s best holiday dessert

The holidays have landed, and Toronto’s dessert table is going global. In a city where every neighbourhood feels like its own country, Christmas sweets are travelling far and wide. After a whirlwind of sugar, chefs Nuit Regular and Anthony Rose have crowned the treat that truly sleighed them all.

Winner: Bunner’s

“Winner!” was the first word out of both chefs’ mouths. Nuit loved that it wasn’t too sweet — “just perfect, right amount of crunch” The peppermint aroma, the coconut, the balance — all that, and it’s gluten-free and vegan. Peppermint Nanaimo Bars, 244 Augusta Ave., $4.85/each

The Purple Bakeshop

This Filipino rice cake brought back memories for Nuit: “It’s cooked over charcoal with banana leaves — you can smell it on the street at 4 a.m.” Anthony, too, was impressed, “I’ve never had this before, but I really like it.” Babingka Platter, 14 Clock Tower Rd., $20

Caribbean Classics

Rich and boozy, this Trinidad-Jamaican classic surprised both chefs.” I love it,” said Nuit. Anthony reminisced about his nanny’s version: “It’s delicious — all spice and fruit.” Both agreed the flavour was “beautifully seasoned.” Trinidadian Black Cake, caribbeanclassics.ca $50



Le Jasmin Bakery

Light and airy, the pavlova looked as good as it tasted. Nuit adored “the colour and the crunch,” and Anthony admired how well it was executed: “Crispy outside, soft inside — really well done.” Strawberry Pavlova, 1845A Avenue Rd., $35.99

Bobbette & Belle

Both chefs were excited about this British classic. “I love sticky toffee,” said Anthony, who even makes his own version at his restaurant Fat Pasha. Nuit called it “beautiful” praising the glaze. Sticky Toffee Pudding, 3347 Yonge St., $42.95

BB Cafe





Pretty,” said both chefs immediately. The cake impressed visually — but not everything hit the mark. “Everything’s great except the egg,” said Nuit about a questionable garnish. Still, both agreed it was “ totally a kid-pleaser.” Winter Woodland Rollet Log Cake, 39 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill, $65

Stubbe Chocolates

A dense German holiday loaf that divided the judges. Anthony felt that it just didn’t quite come together, whereas Nuit found it “under-seasoned but interesting.” Both wanted “a lot of cream or something” to lift it up. Stollen, 653 St. Clair Ave. W., $34