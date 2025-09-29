Toronto’s ultimate guide to all-you-can-eat dining

Toronto is known for its culinary diversity, and nowhere is this more obvious than at its all-you-can-eat buffets! The city offers something for every craving, from gems like har gow steamed shrimp dumplings to more indulgent Brazilian steak house feasts. Here’s a guide to 10 of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in the Toronto area.

1. Honey Chinese

Honey Chinese is known to locals as King West’s answer to late-night Chinese food cravings! Expect a sophisticated, yet playful space that buzzes with energy. Head over on a Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and enjoy their all-you-can-eat dim sum ($48/person). Indulge in delicious gems like har gow steamed shrimp dumplings, beef siu mai, sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaf, fried wontons and more. 600 King St W, 3rd floor.

2. Guybee

This is a crowd-fave for all-you-can-eat yakiniku! Guests will enjoy an interactive dining experience, grilling marinated beef, pork belly, seafood and veggies to perfection right at their table. Prices vary: a typical lunch is $28.99+/adult, $14.99/child; all-day menus are $42.99+/adult, $19.99/child. Pair your meal with a $3 glass of artisanal plum juice! Multiple GTA locations, including 335 Bloor St W.

3. Dragon Pearl Buffet

This pan-Asian buffet features everything from sushi and Peking duck to teppan and salt & pepper tiger shrimp. The regular lunch buffet is $29+tax, with a dinner time price of $55/adult, but they’ll occasionally have deals for seniors. Until Oct 12, 2025, Dragon Pearl is running a weekend dinner special that includes all-you-can-eat snow crab legs, certified angus beef and grilled oysters! There’s even a special drink menu featuring Strawberry Matcha Latte, Dragon Latte and more.

For tea lovers, the restaurant boasts an all-you-can-enjoy Asian-fusion afternoon tea experience, rooted in Chinese culinary traditions, Japanese refinement and Thai zest. It includes 20+ small bites, desserts, appetizers and a choice of three signature mains, all paired with house tea ($42/person). 865 York Mills Rd, Unit 2, North York.

4. Sparkly Japanese & Thai

Dine on all-you-can-eat Japanese & Thai cuisine, plus à la carte plates! Weekday lunch: $31.99; Mon-Thu dinner: $41.99; weekend/holiday lunch: $33.99 (kids/seniors pricing available). Indulge in plenty of dishes from the wok, as well as Bangkok street-style Pad Thai and maki rolls. 11 Colossus Dr, Woodbridge.

5. Chako

This is a large Asian eatery where diners grill all the meats they can eat (plus sushi)! Daily all-you-can-eat lunch/late-night promos run at $29.99. Highlights include seafood, like shrimp, calamari and fish fillets, as well as appetizers, maki rolls, meats, greens and desserts! Multiple GTA locations, including 14 Lebovic Ave., Scarborough.

6. Pizza Maru

This all-you-can-eat Korean-style pizza buffet is filled with slices and sides, making it the perfect way to sample gochujang-style pizza without committing to a whole pie! The buffet boasts 20+ menu items, everything from Korean Bulgogi and Signature Shrimbul pizzas to chicken, fries and salads. Two-hour time limit. Downtown Toronto prices: $24.99/lunch and $29.99/dinner. 66 Gerrard St E, Unit 100 | 6050 Yonge St, North York.

7. The Host Fine Indian Cuisine

Savour curries, tandoori, salads, and desserts at this family-style eatery, which serves classic Indian food all day, every day! Lunch: $22.99 Adults, $15.99 Kids (4 years-10 years); Dinner: $25.99 Adults, $16.99 Kids. 87 Elm St, YWCA Building | 14-10 East Wilmot St, Richmond Hill.

8. Sinaloa Factory

This Sinaloan-style restaurant is the perfect spot for authentic flavours inspired by Culiacán cuisine in Mexico! On Wednesdays, dine on all-you-can-eat Mexican sushi ($29.95, 5 pm-9 pm), and then head to the Mexican breakfast buffet on weekends ($23.95, 10 am-1 pm). Buffet dishes include everything from tortillas and seasonal fruit to stewed dishes and chicken breasts smothered in a savoury mole poblano sauce! Multiple GTA locations, including 551 Danforth Ave | 181 Augusta Ave.

9. Rodeo Brazilian Steakhouse

This all-you-can-eat Brazilian-style dinner features superior cuts, from AAA beef strip loin to pork, lamb, chicken, and roasted pineapple, as well as seafood, salads and appetizers (all for a fixed price!) Tues-Sun, 5:30 pm to close, $80/person. 95 Danforth Ave.

10. Kungfu Sushi

Head to Kungfu Sushi for premium all-you-can-eat sushi and dim sum! There are more than 150 items to try. Indulge in specialties like grilled cheese oysters with shredded mozzarella, Nyonya-style deep-fried purple yam rolls, tempura plates, noodle soups and BBQ pork buns. Prices: Weekday lunch: $28.99/adult/weekends: $29.99/adult; dinners: $38.99-$40.99. Kids/seniors pricing available. 1409 Lawrence Ave W, North York.