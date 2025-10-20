Toronto’s top food influencer ranks the sandwich spots worth the hype

Toronto’s dining scene never slows and neither does food influencer Rick Silver (@dicksworld). He’s back with his unfiltered takes on four sandwich spots — some hitting the mark, others missing it. When Rick speaks, you listen.

1. Vero Sandwiches

Located on Queen West, this spot bakes its own schiacciata, a thin Tuscan version of focaccia. Freshly sliced meats, quality cremas and veggies come together to create some of the best sandwiches I’ve had this year. They even sang happy birthday to my wife. 477 Queen St. W.

The Rating: 9.4/10

Last Bite: Try one of their Italian sodas.

2. Pita Golden Pocket Shawarma

Expect a line, and expect it to move slowly. There’s only one person behind the counter, wrapping what might be the fattest, tastiest pita shawarma in the GTA. Mountains of chicken or falafel and veggies are packed in, then wrapped impossibly tight, resulting in a wrap whose girth is truly unrivaled. 2104 Hwy. 7, Concord

The Rating: 9.5/10

Take-away: Plan for a light dinner.

3. Saving Gigi

I’m curious who Gigi is and why she needs saving, but I didn’t love her breakfast sandwich. The egg just didn’t fit the bun — or maybe the bun didn’t fit the egg. Either way, a round biscuit supporting a round egg seems like a basic requirement. 859 Bloor St. W.

The Rating: 7.4/10

Last Bite: Get the bacon

4. Dad’s Breakfast & Coffee

Opening a spot called Dad’s on Father’s Day is next-level. This tiny takeout joint serves just one thing: breakfast sandwiches. OK, they also do really good coffee slushies. My son took me there on opening day. Follow him at @hungry.corey if you want to see more of our foodie adventures. 1473 Dundas St. W.

The Rating: 9/10

Last Bite: Take your dad.