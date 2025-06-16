Toronto’s top food influencer dishes on restaurants that are actually worth the hype

Toronto’s dining scene never slows down and neither does food influencer Rick Silver (@dicksworld). He’s back to deliver more of his unfiltered critiques on five spots that are either living up to the hype or falling flat. From hype-worthy hits to disappointing misses, Rick offers honest, no-holds-barred opinions. When Rick speaks, you listen.

1. Lazy Daisy’s

This east end staple serves up great breakfasts with a fresh, feel-good vibe — and if their Son of a Rise isn’t the best (slightly splurgy) biscuit break- fast sandwich in Toronto, then I don’t know what is. 1515 Gerrard St. E. The Rating: 9.3/10 Last Bite: Best biscuits in town.

2. Ariete e Toro

This new gourmet Italian sandwich spot in midtown is raising the bar on Toronto’s sandwich scene. Matt Blondin, formerly of Blondies Pizza, is serving next-level creations that feel more Florence than Toronto.The vibe? Feels like Firenze. 12 Keewatin Ave. The Rating: 9.5/10 Last Bite: Go early or risk them running out.

3. Flaming Stove

Tucked in the back of a Hasty Market, this hidden gem dishes out massive falafel and shawarma saj wraps — stuffed with veggies, sauced just right, grilled to perfection, then split in two and wrapped separately. The vibe is market fresh. If you’re on a budget, share it. Falafel or shawarma? Don’t choose — grab a friend and try both. 21 Davisville Ave. The Rating: 9/10 Last Bite: Grab a wrap along with some milk and eggs.

4. Emma’s Country Kitchen

The cinnamon bun pancakes are exceptional. It’s always packed, so … don’t go. Actually, go. But go early! 810 St. Clair Ave. W. The Rating: 9.3/10 Last Bite: Among Toronto’s top pancakes.

5. The Homeaway

I’ve always loved the breakfasts at this midtown staple. The vibe’s the same as it was 40 years ago. But their breakfast sandwich to go? Big no-go. Nobody’s raving about an egg and two strips of bacon slapped together. 955 Mt. Pleasant Rd. The Rating: 6/10 Last Bite: Skip the sando and stick around for their full breakfast.