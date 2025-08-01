Toronto’s top chefs share the Chinese restaurants they can’t live without and what they order

One of the most beloved cuisines in the world, Chinese food is well represented in Toronto — with nearly 500 restaurants across the city. So we asked some of Toronto’s top chefs where they go for the best. From dim sum to late-night noodles, here are their top 9 Chinese restaurant picks — straight from the experts who know food (and probably eat better than all of us).

1. Sunny’s Chinese

“I’m a fan of all the David Schwartz/Braden Chong restaurants,” says chef Brett Healy of The Fallbright Tavern — and he’s not alone. Their back-alley Kensington spot, Sunnys, is still one of Toronto’s most electric dinner tickets. “Sunny’s always delivers such big flavours,” Healy says, shouting out the chewy-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-edges silver needle noodles and the spicy “husband and wife” beef.

2. Ayla Upstairs

Ayla might be new on Dundas West, but it’s already getting a ton of attention.. “The new kids on the block who have been blowing up for all the right reasons,” says Mineral’s Daniel Cancino. Run by chefs Danvee Kwok and Kevin Jang, the menu reimagines Hong Kong comfort food with a dash of elegance.“Delicious, beautiful, and whimsical,” Cancino adds. “Brings me memories and nostalgia from growing up there.” As for the standout dishes, Cancino swears by the Typhoon mushrooms and sablefish.

3. Yueh Tung

“My go-tos are Malaysian noodles, mapo tofu, chilli duck and the Manchurian chicken,” says Anthony Walsh, executive chef of O&B Hospitality. Open since 1986, Yueh Tung is a Chinatown staple that brought Hakka Chinese cuisine to Toronto long before most people could pronounce it. After nearly 40 years, the family-run spot is still winning new fans on the daily.

4. Taste of China

“I love dining here,” says chef Susur Lee of this Chinatown institution. “It’s in the heart of Chinatown and reminds me of my hometown, Hong Kong.” Taste of China has long been a go-to for late-night chefs and locals alike, thanks to its old-school Cantonese menu, giant seafood tanks and consistently fresh fish. “The staff are always incredibly kind to my family and me,” Lee adds. “They make every visit special.”

5. DaiLo

“Great vibe and awesome chef,” says Capra’s Kitchen’s Massimo Capra about chef Nick Liu’s modern Chinese restaurant on College Street. At DaiLo, French technique meets Chinese heritage with dishes like truffle fried rice, Hakka brown wontons and sweet-and-sour crispy watermelon. “I can never tire of talking to him,” Capra says of chef Nick Liu. “His food excites me.”

6. Lucky Pot

“Sitting on the border between Scarborough and Markham, Lucky Pot is a true neighbourhood gem,” says Hong Shing’s Colin Li. Known for its wok-fired Cantonese stir-fries and sizzling claypot eel, this family-run spot draws regulars from all over the east end. “This is my go-to for wok charred flavours,” Li says, adding that “the crispy roasted chicken is another must-try.”

7. Yummy Yummy Dumplings

“This is my constant top pick,” says chef Eva Chin. “I eat from there once a week at least.” A cozy spot tucked into a North York plaza, Yummy Yummy Dumplings is beloved for its handmade Northern Chinese dumplings and laid-back vibe. “Their chicken and pepper dumpling and their chive pockets are the way to my heart,” Chin adds. “The food is just so delicious and down to earth.”

8. Mott 32

Located inside the Shangri-La Hotel, Mott 32 is Toronto’s sleekest take on high-end Chinese dining, with chandeliers, Peking duck carved tableside and a menu rooted in Cantonese tradition. “Every dish is packed with massive flavours,” says chef Claudio Aprile. “The soup dumplings were the best I’ve ever had, and the smoked chicken was insanely delicious.”

9. Yan Dining Room

“She’s (Eva Chin) exploring her Chinese heritage in such thoughtful and creative ways—it’s inspiring to see that kind of storytelling through food,” says Pai’s Nuit Regular. Yan Dining Room, by Eva Chin on Dundas West, offers refined and modern Chinese cuisine with dishes like crispy chicken wings with fermented black beans and delicate, freshly made dim sum.