Toronto’s top chefs reveal their go-to spots for a great meal under $50

Toronto’s pricey. Between sky-high rent and $20 cocktails, a meal out can feel like a splurge. But cheap eats doesn’t have to mean boring or low quality. We asked some of the city’s top chefs where they go when they want a filling, delicious meal that won’t drain the wallet. These are the spots that prove value and flavour can actually share a plate.

Emma’s Country Kitchen

Picked by chef Anthony Rose (Fat Pasha)

Toronto brunch can burn a hole in your wallet, but chef Anthony Rose swears by Emma’s Country Kitchen for a filling meal that doesn’t feel like a splurge. His go-to is the classic breakfast — two eggs, sage-and-onion sausage, house-cured bacon (he always adds extra), griddled tomato, fruit or home fries and a still-warm buttermilk biscuit with citrus butter and blueberry jam. “I’ve been going here since day one and will continue until I die day,” Rose says, often with his son Simon in tow. Add fried chicken on the side and you’ve got brunch for under $20 that actually keeps you full.

Hello Nori

Picked by chef Eva Chin (Yan Dining Room)

When chef Eva Chin wants sushi that hits the spot without a triple-digit bill, she heads to Hello Nori. The sleek hand roll bar, originally from Vancouver, is her go-to for affordable indulgence. “My wife and I can easily crush a bunch of sushi for about $50 and we’re so full after,” she says. The rolls are made-to-order, the fish is pristine and somehow, it still feels like a steal.

Rasta Pasta

Picked by chef Joe Friday (Friday Burger Company)

Chef Joe Friday keeps it real when it comes to comfort food. His pick is Kensington Market stalwart Rasta Pasta, where jerk chicken meets pasta in a delicious fusion that’s a must-try the next time you’re in the area.“The jerk chicken and fresh-made pasta combination is unique and packed with flavour,” he says. “Solid, cheap eats that won’t break the bank.

Cà Phê Rang and Rol San

Picked by chef Alida Solomon (Tutti Matti)

Chef Alida Solomon of Tutti Matti keeps her weekend eats simple and satisfying. For a quick Saturday pre-shift lunch, she heads to Cà Phê Rang, the Vietnamese spot next door. On Sundays, it’s all about dim sum at Rol San — her go-to day-off ritual. “We order the whole menu,” she jokes.

Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu

Picked by chef Rob Rossi (Sammarco)

Chef Rob Rossi keeps things classic with Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu on Bloor — a spot he’s been visiting for two decades for cheap eats that don’t skimp on taste. “It’s some of the best food you can get for $50 for two,” he says. His go-to order is the Soon Tofu Spicy with Pork, purple rice and all the pickles you can handle. “Don’t forget the egg,” he adds.

Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu

Picked by chef Jia Zhou (Kasa Moto)

Chef Jia Zhou’s pick for a budget-friendly feast is Great Fountain, a hidden gem tucked in a Scarborough plaza near Midland and Sheppard. The modest takeout counter dishes out Hong Kong comfort food like fried rice and peppery proteins, but Zhou swears by the T39 Garlic Fried Chicken — a crispy chicken leg smothered in black pepper sauce with rice, soup and iced lemon tea. “All that for $10.60,” he says. “It’s unreal.”