Toronto’s top chefs reveal the best brunch spots in the city — and what to order

With breakfast and brunch spots popping up on every corner, Toronto’s love for late-morning feasts keeps growing. We asked some of the city’s top chefs where they go when they’re craving the perfect eggs, pastries and sweet or savoury treats. From classic diner plates to inventive new brunch concepts, these are their go-to spots and the dishes they can’t resist.

White Lily Diner

Since opening in 2016 in Riverside, White Lily Diner has been a neighbourhood spot for fresh, farm-to-table comfort food. Miriam Echeverria of Gia is a big fan. “Everything they serve is farm to table and house-made, you can taste freshness in every bite. The small room diner is very welcoming,” she tells us. “I usually go there for brunch and not necessarily on weekends. Ask for their fermented hot sauce, it’s so tasty!”

Nina’s Brunch Restaurant

Craig Wong of Patois points to Nina’s Brunch Restaurant in Kensington Market as a must-try. “My cousin Audrey put me on to this new brunch place… It’s really charming, created by the two owners that come directly from Ireland. Her grandmother has a top secret family soda bread recipe, so top secret that she waited until Nina signed the lease on her new spot before sharing it.” Nina’s serves brunch favourites with an Irish twist, celebrating Ontario’s best produce and embracing a humble farm-to-fork ethos.

Good Bite

Sash Simpson of Sash Restaurant often takes his two young boys to Good Bite, a midtown diner serving hearty breakfasts since 1969. “I have two young boys who love going out for breakfast so we love taking them to Good Bite. It’s an institution in Toronto and super family friendly. If you need a good, filling breakfast for a good price this is the place.” The diner is known for omelettes, sandwiches, milkshakes, and a welcoming, timeless atmosphere.

UFO

Rob Bragagnolo of Casa Paco counts UFO among his favourite spots for its mix of comfort and flavour. “I adore the spring rolls, burger and the peameal breakfast sandwich,” he says. “We also just love how it feels like an old school diner with the option to get delicious Pho and vermicelli dishes.” A King West staple since the 1980s, UFO doubles as a Vietnamese diner and corner-store, serving pho, banh mi, and late-night bites.

Pearl Harbourfront

Lorenzo Loseto of George Restart loves Pearl Harbourfront for its early brunch and dim sum favourites. The restaurant has been serving authentic Chinese cuisine on the waterfront since 1983. From har kau and siu mai to steamed scallop and shrimp dumplings, every dish is prepared with care using the finest ingredients.