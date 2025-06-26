Toronto’s most talked-about steak sandwich is coming to The Well

BEAR Steak Sandwiches, the super popular shop that grew out of backyard cookouts in Little Italy is expanding. On July 14, co-founders Aki Erenberg and Ricardo Barrientos will open their second location at The Well’s Wellington Market, giving Toronto another chance to experience what has become one of the city’s most talked-about sandwiches.

If you’ve been lucky enough to try the shop’s ridiculously good original sandwich made up of sous-vide steak, chimichurri made in-house and Portuguese bun then you know what the hype is about.

The BEAR started as a Sunday-only pop-up in 2021, born from a pandemic-era project meant to feed friends and family. A permanent shop followed in late 2023 at College and Euclid, just a few blocks from the pop-up’s backyard origins. Now, two years on, Erenberg and Barrientos are bringing BEAR downtown to The Well, one of the busiest new food halls in the city.

“Our first location showed us just how hungry Toronto is for food that’s bold, creative and made with intention,” says Erenberg. “We’ve always kept the menu simple on purpose. When you focus on doing one thing really well, people notice.”

This new space will offer the same tight, focused menu and also serve as a hub for collaborations with other Toronto chefs and creatives. If you follow BEAR, you’ll know they’ve already teamed up with spots like Favorites Thai BBQ and Renaissance Pizza.

“With food in Toronto, it’s never just about the meal – it’s about who you’re with, the story behind it, and how it brings people together,” said co-founder Ricardo Barrientos. “We’ve been lucky to collaborate with incredible chefs, artists, and influencers who elevate the experience. This next chapter gives us even more space to push our creativity and make what we do more accessible to everyone.”.

The Well is located at 486 Front St. W., and BEAR will make its official debut there on July 14.