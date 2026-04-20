Toronto’s most secret restaurant is hidden inside a 1979 waterfront condo

You thought you knew every secret dining spot in Toronto? Well, guess again. There is a restaurant hidden inside a 1979 condo building that most people have never even heard of.

It’s called Velouté, tucked inside the Palace Pier condos on Lake Shore. Quiet and low-profile, it’s mostly known to those who already live in the area. You won’t find it on booking apps — reservations are handled the old-fashioned way, through a manual email request on their website.

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The kitchen is led by executive chef Fawzi Kotb, who has a pretty incredible story. He was once a private chef for royalty in the Persian Gulf and mastered the art of French sauces at the Marriott Champs-Élysées in Paris. After moving to Toronto, he made a name for himself at legendary spots like Centro and Opal Jazz Lounge.His food is rooted in classic, high-end technique, built around the French mother sauces like béchamel, velouté, and espagnole that form the foundation of rich, layered dishes.

Alise Matos runs the show as the manager and sommelier. She has over 25 years of experience at Toronto legends like the Windsor Arms and Massimo Capra’s now defunct Mistura. She’s a pro at making the service feel personal and sophisticated, and since she’s a member of the Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers, you know the wine list is going to be spot on.

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The menu is a total throwback to classic luxury. You can start with some panko-crusted escargot or a warm crab and lobster cake. For the main course, they serve everything from a braised Australian lamb shank to a 16 oz cast-iron rib eye.

Or you can go for the Veloutelicious set menu at $89 per person, a three-course lineup that covers all the bases. Think Oysters Rockefeller to start, Rougie Moulard duck leg confit for mains and Madagascar vanilla crème brûlée to finish.

Velouté is located at 2045 Lake Shore Blvd W.