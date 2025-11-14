Toronto’s most-missed restaurants, according to the chefs who loved them

Toronto’s food scene has changed a lot in recent years, with openings, closures and a parade of big names to keep up with. Hot spots like Ossington and College are always in flux, but along the way, the city lost some true culinary gems. We asked local chefs and restaurateurs which now-shuttered restaurants they miss the most.

Chef Matt Basile

“Vesuvio. No hesitation. It was my Friday night routine. It was a legendary pizza spot for over 60 years. People were absolutely destroyed emotionally when they closed it. And it just shows how important institutions are to not just this city, but every city.”

Eva Chin, Yan Dining Room

“The old Lai Wah Heen. It was a true neighbourhood spot! The prices were affordable and the quality was always consistent.”

Chef Sebouh Yacoubian, Taline

“Dandylion. It was an incredible experience every time I went there. The food, the service, and just everything about it.”

Eric Chong, aKin

“Boralia had the best mussels. It had solid food, was well-priced, and a super intimate space.”

Hemant Bhegwani, ORO

“North 44 by Mark McEwan. That’s where I dined after saving money at my job to learn how fine dining is done and I would dream of my own restaurant.”

Thanos Tripi, Mamakas Group

“Lime Ricky’s. Loved that place. Also Ginsburg and Wong. Such nostalgia for both. Reminds me of my youth.”

Cody Wilkes, SIMPL THINGS

“Lee Garden on Spadina. It was some of the best fusion, homestyle, and fine Cantonese eating for many years. I have very fond memories there.”

Jay Pugong, Hello Nori

“Hiro Sushi on King East. Chef Hiro Yoshida was one of the pioneers who brought omakase to Toronto, and I wish I could’ve experienced his full course before he retired.”