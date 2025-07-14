Toronto’s most famous Thai chef is opening a Filipino restaurant with a basketball court

Chef Nuit Regular is putting down the pad Thai — at least for now — and picking up a plate of adobo. Along with her husband and longtime collaborator Jeff Regular, and his brother Joel, she’s opening Makilala, a full-on love letter to Filipino food and culture, set to open in August at 105 Church Street.

If you’ve eaten Thai food in Toronto, you’ve likely eaten Nuit’s food. But this time, she’s cooking from the Regular brothers’ side of the family tree — specifically, their parents’ recipes, passed down over decades, now plated up with all the style and finesse the Regular crew is known for.

“Chef Nuit has been cooking and learning from my entire family for the past 20 years, and we’re so excited to share her love for learning and cooking our traditional recipes with the community,” said Joel Regular, co-owner of Makilala. “She has also taken regional cooking classes and spent time exploring local markets and traditions to learn more about the cuisine and culture.”

Named after a municipality in the Philippines — and the Tagalog word for “to get to know” — Makilala will be more than a restaurant. It opens with a small front market showcasing Filipino vendors and artists. Inside, there’s a bar styled like a sari-sari shop, a private dining room built for kamayan-style feasts and a full-size painted basketball court on the floor of the dining room, because yes, of course there is.

As for the food, expect a greatest-hits playlist of Filipino comfort classics, like chicken adobo, sour tamarind sinigang, taho and silogs for breakfast. There’ll also be rotating kamayan meals — served on banana leaves, eaten with your hands, best enjoyed with friends and zero inhibitions.

The drinks list will include Red Horse, San Miguel, ube cocktails and a smoky house creation called the Taal Volcano. Bonus: they’re launching their own beer, Makilola, and will be serving Don Papa Rum.

Makilala will open seven days a week, with lunch Tuesday to Sunday, plus a late-night menu, DJs, stand-up and karaoke.