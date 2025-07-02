Toronto’s most famous dim sum restaurant is back after two years

Toronto’s dim sum lovers are about to get a taste of the city’s past — reimagined. After quietly closing in February 2023, Lai Wah Heen, once called “the best dim sum in Toronto, maybe the best in North America” by The New York Times, is finally reopening its doors.

Located on the second floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton at 108 Chestnut Street, the restaurant officially reopens on Thursday, July 3, with a redesigned interior, refreshed concept and a reservation-only policy. The return marks a new chapter for a restaurant that helped define what fine dining Chinese cuisine could look like in Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 麗華軒 (@laiwahheen)

Founded in 1995, Lai Wah Heen built its reputation on refined Cantonese dishes and sophisticated presentation — a contrast to the boisterous, cart-pushing dim sum halls that were a constant throughout the city. A $1,200 banquet menu for 10 once made headlines. But in early 2023, the original owner, Canson Tsang, chose not to renew the lease, and the future of the restaurant was left uncertain.

According to its new website and Instagram, the reimagined restaurant promises “modern sophistication,” “understated luxury” and a culinary experience that blends Cantonese tradition with a contemporary twist. Details about the new team, menu and whether Tsang is still involved have yet to be revealed.

Lai Wah Heen is now accepting reservations via OpenTable. Follow the restaurant on Instagram for updates.