Toronto’s most anticipated bar might not open — neighbours are rallying to save it

A new local hangout in North Riverdale is hoping to open its doors, but it needs the community’s help to do so.

Addis and Jared are the owners of Bosque, a sleek new bar slated to open at 940 Broadview Ave. After spending a year renovating the space and investing their entire life savings into the project, the duo is asking the community for help following a neighbour’s objection to their liquor licence application.

“This has put our personal and business future into jeopardy,” the owners — both long-time residents of the area and veterans of Toronto’s hospitality scene — said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is set to hold a hearing to determine the fate of Bosque’s application, but in the meantime, the owners are calling on their neighbours and supporters to show public backing for the bar by signing a statement of support.

Addis and Jared are well-known in the east-end hospitality community, so chances are that east-end foodies have already been served by one (or both) of them! The pair has lived in the area for 13 years and has more than 30 years of combined experience working in bars and restaurants across the city. Addis was instrumental in creating the mystery patio tasting menu at Lake Inez, where she worked for five years. Jared is well known from The Wren on Danforth, which he helped open in 2013 and managed for over a decade.

“We’ve had the opportunity to meet and work with a lot of great people over the years but it’s finally time for us to bring our own spot to life,” the couple stated in their statement of support.

If the licence is approved, Bosque promises to be a quiet, inviting space tucked away just off the Danforth. It’ll be the perfect spot for locals to enjoy a curated selection of beer, cocktails, natural wines and light snacks!

“We’ve built the kind of place that we want to hang out in and we hope that you will too!” the owners stated.

If you’d like to show your support for Bosque’s application, click here to sign the statement of support.