Toronto’s grown-up Happy Meals are here, and yes, they come with martinis and fries

Is there a more iconic duo than a chilled martini and a hot side of fries? (Sorry, Harry and Zoë, but no.) This pairing is the “little treat” to end all little treats. We’ve scouted the chicest spots in Toronto where the lighting is dim, the martinis are ice-cold and the fry-to-cocktail ratio is exactly what your soul needs. Grab your girls (or guys), skip the gym and head to these spots — because you’ve definitely earned a dirty martini

Here is where to get your after-work fix.

The Joneses

Why wait for happy hour when you can have a martini for lunch? The Joneses is making the Tinis & Taters life a daily reality with a $20 all-day special that’s hard to beat. You pick your fighter from five classic styles — whether you’re a dirty olive fan or a Gibson onion purist — and it’ll come served up ice-cold alongside a pile of hot truffle fries. 33 Yonge St.

Bar Reyna

Yorkville’s favourite Victorian house just got a massive glow up with Bar Reyna’s Golden Hour deals that are the perfect excuse to check it out. Snag a $14 martini and pair it with Bar Reyna’s $10 fries, with Spanish, Greek or Arabic flavours. Head to the year-round back patio for a Mediterranean escape that feels way more expensive than it actually is. 158 Cumberland St.

Azhar

Monday night at Ossington favourite Azhar is basically a salt-rimmed middle finger to the work week. The bar keeps that fire-driven energy going with $10 martinis and $8 crispy za’atar fries with garlic aïoli while DJ Mar spins. It’s exactly where you want to be when you aren’t ready for the weekend to end. 96 Ossington Ave.

Joey

Who says toys are the only way to make a meal “happy”? Joey is serving up a high-end nostalgic hit with their Adult Snack Packs. This pairing swaps the cardboard box for a sophisticated duo: a side of their famous, aromatic truffle fries and a crisp mini Mmartini. Priced at $17, you can customize your snack with either Ketel One Vodka or Tanqueray Gin (1.5oz). All Joey locations

Jump

Before the Financial District turned all glass and chrome, Jump was the first real anchor. It still has that Manhattan power-lunch energy, with a huge New York-style bar and a soaring glass atrium that’s seen decades of deal-making. A Financial District lifer that still draws the after-work crowd. Happy Hour runs Monday to Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. The draw here is a $12 Blushing Margarita (2 oz.) and delicious bar bites like their drool-worthy truffle fries.