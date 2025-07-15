Toronto’s 6 hottest patios according to the city’s top food influencers

Toronto summers move fast — one minute it’s May, the next your Aperol spritz is freezing over. So we asked some of the city’s top social media influencers where to eat outdoors while the sun’s still out and the people-watching is at its peak. Here are the 6 hottest patios according to Toronto’s top foodies.

Patio paradise

“We love the College Street location of Bairrada Churrasqueira for the hidden backyard patio with the beautiful trees and greenery, lots of space, perfect for a big group, and who doesn’t love Portuguese food?” 1000 College St. -Junior & Gisela @_foodyesplease

Lakeside vibes

“Simona is right by the lake, so the views are beautiful and it feels super calm. The vibe is chic summer boho, their patio is dog-friendly, and the vegan/vegetarian menu is great.” 59 Merchants’ Wharf. -Shriya Agnihotri @miss-foodieto

Picnic perfect

“Bar Neon is my favourite spot for date night. I plan our visit during happy hour for double the fun — bread with Greek dips and fantastic drink specials. You walkthrough the restaurant to reach a picnic-style patio.” 1226 Bloor St. W. -Alice Phan @meetandeats

Party place

“Mexico FS makes the cut with its lively performances and warm hospitality that make every visit

feel like a celebration. Highly recommend the traditional tableside guac.” 26 Baldwin St. -Sid @foodie_dinks

Sushi in the sky

“Valerie’s upscale rooftop comes with unreal city skyline views. Once you’re up there with their sushi and cocktails, you won’t want to leave.” 111 Princes Blvd., 28th Floor. -Hrishi @allfoodiesnamaste

Paris sur Ossington

“Côte de Boeuf gives major Parisian sidewalk vibes right in the heart of Ossington. I love grabbing a seat out front with a glass of wine and watching the street buzz by. Their Côte de boeuf for two is the main event — dry-aged, perfectly cooked, and carved tableside. Heads up: they don’t take reservations, so it’s walk-in only. Go early if you want a good spot! It’s cozy, unpretentious and always hits the mark.”-Ori Merkur @foodieonthelooose