Grab your shakers and get ready to stir up some (non-alcoholic) fun! oronto’s top bars are making it easy to dive into a Dry January with their delicious mocktails stealing the show.

Here are the 8 best places to enjoy Dry January in Toronto.

BarChef

At BarChef, Frankie Solarik is crafting spirit-free cocktails with premium non-alcoholic spirits and proprietary ingredients. The Agave Heights ($17) is a beautifully structured and complex drink with the flavours of fresh hibiscus and white tea and complemented by aromatics of citrus, fennel and green cardamom. Pair with Pair that with one of their small plate options like Japanese fried chicken or baked brie.

Mother Cocktail Bar

“Modern Drinks Inspired By Nature” is the mantra at this Queen West cocktail bar, brought to you by the team behind BarChef. Mother uses simple, fresh ingredients and, through the process of fermentation, preserve nature’s essence to give life to brand new flavours. Their thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic cocktail menu includes the standout Petit Bonhomme made with zero-proof Canadian amaretto, toasted chamomile, chai cream, fresh citrus, white & orange flower water.

Bridgette Bar

Brigitte Bar, already a hit in Alberta, lands with a chef-driven menu that actually delivers. Their Faux Negroni — seedlip spice, orange and juniper verjus and a house-made alcohol-free bitter — is the kind of mocktail that makes you forget booze exists.

Parquet

In the heart of Toronto’s Harbord Village, Parquet, a bistro delivering a contemporary twist to classic French cuisine, has become a local gem. The wine program includes both old world classics as well as new offerings, mostly French, while nine cocktails round out the drinks menu including the zero-proof Light Up Gold ($12) with seedlip 94, chamomile and pineapple.

Bar Reyna

At Mediterranean hotspot Bar Reyna, the Yorkville crowd is treated to a dynamic selection of classic cocktails as well as a host of refreshing mocktails like the Virgin Sangria made with cranberry juice, pineapple juice, sprite and fresh berries. The prettily named Butterfly Pea Flower lemonade is made with soda, simple syrup, butterfly pea flower and lemon juice.

Mother Tongue

Mother Tongue is a modern Asian restaurant and cocktail bar by the Turner Stevens Group,and can be found inside the Templar Hotel on Adelaide Street West. From the outside, the former home of Monk Kitchen and Parcae doesn’t look like much has changed except for one thing — there’s a clear sign with the restaurant’s name so you don’t have to find the proverbial “hidden door” to get in. eir mocktail list is equally impressive as their cocktails. Consider the highball, which boasts all the refreshing tea flavour without any of the alcohol.

Bar Neon

Bar Neon is adorned with vibrant colors that complement the traditional blue and white associated with Greek culture. The restaurant features a private dining space suitable for partial or full buyouts. The cocktail menu includes refreshing mocktails like the Strawberry Cloud, which highlights seedlip garden, lime, and strawberry basil syrup.

Planta Yorkville

At delicious plant-based destination Planta in Yorkville, individuals looking to embrace Dry January can enjoy spirits crafted exclusively for this purpose. Two healthfully hedonistic January specials are available on the menu until January 31. One notable option is the PLANTA x @Boisson French 75, featuring Pentire Adrift, lemon, sage, Leitz sparkling rosé and purslane.