Toronto Pearson is serving a $35 tasting menu before takeoff

Winterlicious is still a few months away, but in the meantime, Canada’s biggest airport is making pre-flight meals a headline event. Throughout November, Pearson Airport is running Pearsonlicious, a culinary event meant to elevate your airport dining experience (if anything, the promo makes a pre-departure meal feel more like dinner at a fancy restaurant rather than a layover necessity).

All month long, the dining promo offers a two-course menu plus a drink for $35 to $40 at 20 restaurants across Terminals 1 and 3.

Menus are grouped by terminal zone (T1 Domestic, T1 International, T1 Transborder, T3 International/Domestic and T3 Transborder), so you can choose what to eat based on where you’re departing. Each menu includes appetizer and entrée options, plus your drink (soft drink, juice, coffee or tea). If you’d like some booze, many spots also offer a $5 add-on to upgrade to beer or wine!

Here are a few sample menus to tempt your gate-area cravings:

Lee Kitchen (T1 International): Dine on creative Asian and French-influenced dishes from Chef Susur Lee. The menu offers dim sum (3 pieces) or a chef salad, with mains like Pad Thai, Udon Noodle Soup (veg/chicken/beef), the Lee Burger, or a grilled teriyaki chicken sandwich, plus your drink. It’s $35 plus tax, with the option to add wine or Henderson’s IPA for $5.

Dine on creative Asian and French-influenced dishes from Chef Susur Lee. The menu offers dim sum (3 pieces) or a chef salad, with mains like Pad Thai, Udon Noodle Soup (veg/chicken/beef), the Lee Burger, or a grilled teriyaki chicken sandwich, plus your drink. It’s $35 plus tax, with the option to add wine or Henderson’s IPA for $5. Boccone (T1 Domestic) offers burrata or Brussels sprouts and bacon to start, then truffle cavatappi, chicken paillard, or a hot honey pepperoni pizza, as well as your drink for $35 (beer/wine +$5).

offers burrata or Brussels sprouts and bacon to start, then truffle cavatappi, chicken paillard, or a hot honey pepperoni pizza, as well as your drink for $35 (beer/wine +$5). Caplansky’s Delicatessen (T3 International & Domestic) offers soup or a chef salad, as well as classics like a smoked meat sandwich, the Rubenesque, BBQ brisket on a bun, or a crispy chicken sandwich, with your drink. Henderson’s IPA or wine is a $5 add-on.

offers soup or a chef salad, as well as classics like a smoked meat sandwich, the Rubenesque, BBQ brisket on a bun, or a crispy chicken sandwich, with your drink. Henderson’s IPA or wine is a $5 add-on. Twist (T1 Domestic) offers a chef or Greek salad, with mains like mussels, beef curry, a vegan taco or a fried chicken sandwich (again, it’s $35 plus tax, with Henderson’s IPA or wine available for $5).

That’s just a taste. If travelling through Pearson this month, make sure to browse the full Pearsonlicious menu by terminal on Pearson’s website before heading over!