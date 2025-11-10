Toronto mourns Rodney Clark, the oysterman who changed how the city eats seafood

Rodney Clark, founder of Rodney’s Oyster House and one of the city’s most influential restaurateurs, has died at 75.

Before Toronto knew what a raw bar was, there was Rodney. In 1986, the commercial artist-turned-oysterman opened Rodney’s Oyster House on Adelaide Street East, serving East Coast seafood with Maritime charm and changing how Toronto ate.

Clark’s start was humble: he was an art school grad who shucked oysters at backyard parties and sometimes got paid in wine. With no business background, he built a restaurant empire on one simple idea: passion first. “You can be successful in oysters if you don’t think of the money,” he said. “You have to think about the oyster.”

That philosophy carried Rodney’s through nearly four decades, spawning locations in Calgary and Vancouver, its own oyster farm, and a generation of shuckers and chefs who passed through his doors. “What we did is create a base,” Clark once said. “We created a foundation to build something on.”

Clark’s legacy continues through his family and protégés. His daughter Bronwen runs front of house at the Toronto restaurant, and his son Eamon is a multi-time Canadian Oyster Shucking Champion and recently opened Seahorse, a seafood restaurant in Summerhill that nods to his father’s legacy.

In a tribute shared on Instagram, the team at Rodney’s reflected on the community Clark built. “You know that Oyster you’re about to eat? We touched that. We know the grower. We’ve swam in its waters,” they wrote in the post, a reminder of the deep connection between Clark and the sea.

“Serve a good person a good oyster, and you’d have them for life,” Clark said. And for almost forty years, he did just that.

Email foh@rodneysoysterhouse.com for celebration details.