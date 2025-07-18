Toronto mourns the loss of Swan Dive founder Abra Shiner

Torontonians are grieving the loss of a cherished community figure. Abra Shiner, the founder of the beloved Swan Dive bar in Little Portugal, has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

News of her passing was shared by Swan Dive’s Instagram account on Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Abra, beloved founder of Swan Dive @swandiveto and a cherished member of our community. For nine years, Swan Dive has been more than just a bar—it’s been a home for local DJs, pop-up vendors, punks, artists, and anyone looking for a place to belong,” the caption read.

“Abra was a true character of the neighbourhood—welcoming, bold, and full of heart. Her generosity and fierce support for local creatives helped shape the spirit of this community. Her impact on Little Portugal and beyond will not be forgotten.”

Tributes have poured in from across the city.

“So [s]ad to hear this. Swan Dive always felt as a come as you are space, which there are only a handful of in this city. and that’s 💯 because of Abra. Rest in Power” one long-time patron wrote, while another added, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news. You’ve been a beautiful part of our journey and community, leaving us with nothing but cherished memories. Rest in peace. You will be truly missed. RIP Abra”

In April, Abra’s sister, Erica, launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Abra through her llness, which by that time had reached a terminal stage. The fundraiser aimed to help Abra build her dream garden at her home and cover daily living expenses. Erica described Abra as “the walking kaleidoscope that is my magical sis!”

Abra opened Swan Dive nearly a decade ago after years of bartending at legendary local spots, including the Big Bop. She quickly transformed the Dundas Street bar into an unpretentious spot where everyone could feel included. Despite her health challenges, Abra remained connected to the community she helped build, even in the months leading up to her passing.

In an Insta post shared this past March, she revealed that she had poured her personal savings into Swan Dive’s rent and urged patrons to stop by for a drink.

“I know times are tough for all of us, but if yer gonna grab a beer, come grab it in our maximalist wonderland, it would be really nice” she wrote.

A funeral date has yet to be announced, but you can stop by Swan Dive (1631 Dundas St. W) to grab a beer in her honour.