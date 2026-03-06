It’s official: Toronto is the number one foodie destination on social media globally

Toronto’s dining scene has long been one of the city’s defining features, and now it’s also dominating online. A new global study has officially named Toronto the most viral food city in the world, beating out Dubai and Melbourne for the top spot on social media

According to the report, Toronto generated the most TikTok posts related to food, with 193,900 videos using the hashtag #torontofood, the most of any city in the study! The city also logged 2.7 million Instagram posts (2.8 million as of publication!), which is the second-highest total globally.

Melbourne, Australia, ranked second with 3.1 million Instagram posts and 156,800 TikTok posts, while Dubai placed third with 2.2 million Instagram posts and 148,000 TikTok posts, according to the analysis.

The report also ranked Toronto third overall on its global list of the best foodie destinations for 2026, noting that the city’s appeal extends far beyond viral videos.

“Known for serving traditional Canadian staples like hearty poutine—made up of fries, cheese, and gravy—[Toronto] also has an incredibly diverse food scene which reflects its multicultural population,” the study noted, highlighting Chinatown, Little Italy and Little India. “[Y]ou can be sure to find dishes to suit all tastes in Toronto.”

Travelbag also ranked Toronto No. 3 among the world’s top long-haul foodie destinations, highlighting the city’s wide range of dining experiences and food-related activities. According to the report, Toronto offers 45 food and drink activities, an average cost of about £65 (CAD 118) for a mid-range three-course meal for two and 3,120 annual UK Google searches for “Toronto food.”

The study evaluated 36 global destinations to determine the rankings. Cities were scored using metrics, like the average cost of a mid-range meal for two, the number of food-and-drink activities available, Instagram and TikTok post counts, and Google search demand for food-related queries tied to each destination.

Still, numbers can only say so much. Toronto’s food scene is best experienced in person, whether that means lining up at Kensington Market’s new Mexican street-food spot or checking out this viral airplane-themed café that has expanded into a full day-to-night destination!