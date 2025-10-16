Toronto just got a pizza party tour that lets you taste nine pies in a single afternoon

If your perfect fall day involves diving into gooey mozzarella and perfectly crispy, crunchy, chewy crust, there’s a pizza party tour cruising through the GTA that you’ve got to check out. The Toronto Pizza Tour shuttles guests on a decked-out, lit-up coach bus (via the Circus Bus party coach) to several amazing slice shops in a single afternoon, with enough variety to sample as many as nine different pizzas in one day!

The tour lasts just over four hours, and your ticket includes bus transport and pizza at each stop, but drinks are on you, so bring water or quench your thirst at the restaurants.

The experience was created by video creator Joseph DeBenedictis and chef Clay Smith after their Hamilton pizza videos blew up online. The tour is designed like a movable feast: you hop on the pizza party bus, roll between stops, and eat at each pizzeria without worrying about transit or tabs. Bonus: guests can expect to visit at least one “surprise” pizzeria along the way!

There’s a Toronto Pizza West Side tour scheduled for Oct 29, 2025. Guests will likely visit North of Brooklyn (650 Queen St W.) for their delicious pepperoni and vodka verde pies; Mac’s Pizza (759 Dovercourt Rd.) for their Angry Pepperoni and Lemonhead styles, and Bar Sugo (1279 Bloor St W.) for their amazing wood-fired pizzas, zucchini pizza, and the classic Margherita! There might even be a sweet ice-cream interlude at Ruru Baked (659 Lansdowne Ave.).

The East Side Tour runs on Nov 26, 2025, from 12:00 to 4:30 p.m., departing from 111 Broadview Ave. This lineup includes Slowhand Pizza (99 Pape Ave), where guests can indulge in light, airy and delicious sourdough pizza; Liberty Pizza (657 Dundas St E) for anyone craving stone-baked New York-inspired artisanal slices; and One Night Only (ONO) Pizza for their organic dough and fresh basil. Tickets are $93.99 plus fees, with refunds available up to seven days prior.

Follow @torontopizzatour for more info. Tickets to the next pizza bus tour are available on Eventbrite.