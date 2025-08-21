Toronto just got a new restaurant that looks like a palace — and serves unlimited breakfast for $30

This summer, Toronto has given a warm welcome to the newest Turkish restaurant in the neighbourhood — where fusion cuisine, a sumptuous ambiance, banquet-size halal meals and live entertainment combine for something unforgettable.

At Ziyafet Kebab Modern Turkish Cuisine authentic and fusion cuisine is served through sizable platters in a space that’s designed to have you stick around a while. At 1027 Finch Avenue West, you’ll be welcomed into a plush, vintage-inspired dining room that looks like it was designed with royalty in mind — we’re talking marble tabletops, one-of-a-kind chandeliers and no shortage of golden touches that contrast the otherwise dark interior and show up in every last detail, right down to the serviette rings.

The name Ziyafet means “feast” or “banquet” so, paired with the lavish dining room, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the menu projects the same opulence with an expansive list of options that both show off tradition and bring something all new to the table.

Have you ever tried a Turkish taco? Filled with doner, hummus, and vegetable, it’s a not-to-be-missed starter at this destination. It’s not made with just any beef doner either, but rather made to a smokey finish by custom wood-fired doner spit where it’s slow-roasted and carved fresh to order.

The plating of the meal matches the high-end tastes and restaurant design, as best seen through the decadent mixed grilled platters. The loaded platters are presented with a layer of buttery naan on top to keep the meats warm for the table. Fresh mezes, sizzling kebabs and grilled steaks round out the menu, which offer vegetarian and halal-friendly bites.

Living up to its name, Ziyafet offers a 30-item unlimited traditional breakfast priced at just $30 per person any day of the week. That means if you love your menemen, you can reorder it as much as you’d like.

On the drink menu you’ll find Turkish spirits you can’t find anywhere else as well as classic and all new cocktails. That includes a spicy signature drink that offers a fiery blend of vodka, spicy şalgam juice, lemon, hot sauce and a sumac-chili rim. The drink is sure to keep you awake well into the night — which is necessary since Ziyafet hosts live music every Friday and Saturday night until midnight!