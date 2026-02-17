Toronto just got a modern Indian restaurant where jamming sessions are part of the experience

Opulence, luxe and experience — that’s what you’ll find at Dhoom, a modern Indian restaurant that just opened in Toronto’s east end.

Located at 417 Danforth Avenue, Dhoom is the latest venture from brothers Sohail and Sajid Rayani, who are no strangers to bringing their hometown flavours to Toronto. Building on the success of Royal Baithak on Queen Street and the Biryaniwalla franchise in Koreatown, the Rayanis aim to capture the energy and vibe of India’s jamming sessions with Dhoom.

“India predominantly caters to their guests with a lot of food — that’s one of their languages of love. They want to be able to feed other people, feed their guests,” says marketing director Silvia Puthuva. “We didn’t want to sell just food. We wanted to build an experience and a culture.”

Dhoom has already shown it’s up for the challenge. From live music and private events to a full week of Valentine’s programming, the restaurant proves it knows how to deliver bold flavours and elevated experiences with a sense of adventure.

“In every Indian household, family gatherings mean sitting together and eating,” says Puthuva. “Once the main events are done, everyone’s relaxing with drinks, someone’s playing music and for a moment, you forget all your problems. You’re just talking and enjoying each other’s company — that sense of comfort is exactly what we wanted to create at Dhoom.”

When you enter the expansive, two-storey restaurant, you’ll be engulfed in clean, neutral tones that are inviting and can transition into a more intimate space when the lights dim. Minimalist and boho, the dining room is as modern as it gets.

“We’re on Danforth Avenue, surrounded by restaurants that honour Greek culture,” she says. “We wanted to show the same respect, which is why every detail was meticulously planned.”

Curated by chef Balram Reddy, the menu bursts with familiar favourites like biryani, tandoori chicken and tikka masala. For an immersive burst of flavour, Dhoom serves a gin pani puri, an Indian street food that consists of crispy shells filled with potatoes. It’s served with a green mint-tinted water — both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions available—which gets poured into the puri for both a playful and refined taste.

Though the signature drink is an experiential guava cocktail, mocktails are not overlooked at this eatery. The drinks celebrate the flavours and tastes of India with jamun as a star for one, and paan — a digestive in India made from paan leaves — inspiring another.

Though Dhoom has just started making its mark in Toronto, there are already big plans ahead. Soon they will be launching a daily Canadian brunch menu, complete with avocado toast, pancakes, smoothies and the works. According to Puthuva, they also have plans to make use of the in-house brewery.

“We’re just getting started,” she says.