Toronto just got a 7,000-square-foot restaurant serving truffle lobster with a side of DJ sets

It’s officially open: NOYAA, the Mediterranean-Asian fusion restaurant that comes to Toronto via a Dubai restaurant group, is now welcoming guests through its luxurious doors in The Well.

It’s the Tribes Hospitality Investment Group’s first restaurant in Canada, and the 7,000-square foot space is nothing short of showstopping: Natural textures like suspended timber beams and carved stone motifs meet moody lighting to serve as the Instagram-worthy backdrop for international DJ sets and themed nights as well as dramatic sushi and sashimi towers and unique drinks from The Great Silk Road cocktail program.

Everything inside NOYAA is inspired by the ancient trade routes connecting Asia, Middle East and Mediterranean, but it’s given a modern, luxe flair. There are distinct guest zones in the opulent space, which include a 10-seat Omakase countertop for a multi-course experience, a bar and lounge area boasting bronze lighting and textured columns, a Northern European forest-inspired dining room and an outdoor terrace which is slated to fully come to life as the warm weather approaches.

Executive chef Ciprian Gabriel Porumbacean’s menu features equally luxurious dishes like the Truffle Lobster, A5 Wagyu Sando, Lobster Bao Noir, while the cocktail program offers a range of spirit-based and zero-proof creations like the Soju-based Ginseng Gimlet and the Ketel One-based Zaatar Spritz.

It’s also a transformative, immersive experience: by day, NOYAA presents guests with curated brunch and culinary experiences that are ideal for intimate conversations and cultural connections and, by night, the spot offers “themed nights inspired by global destinations and cultural capitals, bringing together music, performance and atmosphere to create transportive experiences that feel distinct, theatrical, and unforgettable,” according to the press release. The programming runs seven days a week, and live performances will take place every Friday and Saturday.

Noyaa is located inside The Well at 486 Front Street West.