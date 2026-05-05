Toronto is turning into a massive fiesta for this Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo crossover

Toronto never misses an excuse to party, and Cinco de Mayo is the ultimate reason to go all in. Whether you’re here for the tacos, the tequila, or just the high-energy crowd, the city is bringing way more than just basic margs this year. We’ve got everything from rooftop takeovers and live mariachi to circus-inspired activations — so here is exactly where to celebrate in style today (and hopefully remember most of it tomorrow).

El Catrin

Cinco de Mayo is hitting a whole new level of “extra” today at El Catrin! The Distillery District staple is pulling out all the stops for May 5th, featuring their “prettiest ever” margarita flight and a fantastic feature menu headlined by their signature gluten-free Parrillada platters. The high-energy vibe is getting a magical upgrade this year with a special onsite activation inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s LUZIA, alongside live mariachi performances and in-restaurant giveaways.

La Nayarita

La Nayarita is turning Queen West into a full-blown fiesta starting today, May 5th, and keeping the energy alive all the way through May 9th! This is where Cinco de Mayo gets loud, featuring live mariachi, high-energy performances, and a vibe that’s pure Mexican spirit. Grab the crew to enjoy $12 handcrafted margaritas, $5 shots, and those bold, coastal flavors straight out of Nayarit. If you’re looking for great music, delicious food, and the best fiesta vibes in the city, make your way to 930 Queen St W and join the party.

The Porch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Porch (@theporchto)

Swing by 250 Adelaide St. W. for a rooftop fiesta as The Porch teams up with Jose Cuervo to kick things off at 3 p.m. This spot is famous for its views, and today it’s adding a live DJ, cocktail sampling, and those massive signature margarita buckets into the mix.

Mad Mexican

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mad Mexican Food (@mad.mexican.food)

Mad Mexican is proving that when Cinco de Mayo lands on a Tuesday, the only logical response is a taco takeover. Ditch the same routine and dive into their specially curated set menus ($35 or $45), featuring standouts like the Michelin-inspired Gaonera tacos with a Oaxaca cheese crust or the slow-cooked mole poblano con brisket. Available all day with optional wine pairings, the menu includes traditional favourites like sopa de tortilla and crispy churros con cajeta.

Little Ese

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Ese (@eatlittleese)

Queen West is going all out at Little Ese, where the vibes and drinks will be flowing from noon until the early hours of the morn. As one of their busiest nights of the year, the spot at 875 Queen St. W., is the place to round up your friends and settle in for a Cinco celebration that doesn’t quit. Tables fill up fast for this one, so make sure to grab a reservation if you want to guarantee a seat at the party.

DON

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DON | Grilled Steak Tacos & Brunch (@dongrilledtacos)

DON Grilled Steak Tacos & Brunch is pulling out all the stops for a fiesta at 1030 Gerrard St. E. Running from 5 to 11 p.m., the evening is packed with live mariachi music, mezcal cocktails and their signature grilled steak tacos. They’re even sweetening the deal with free tequila shots and giveaways throughout the night

Fox on John

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox on John (@foxonjohn)

If you’re looking to hit the Entertainment District, Fox on John is throwing down with some of the best deals in the city today. They’re slashing prices with half-off margaritas and tequila to go along with $4 tacos, keeping the kitchen and bar firing until a 2 a.m. Since this is one of the neighbourhood’s top nightlife spots, reservations are required to guarantee a seat or entry.

Lula Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lula Lounge (@lulalounge)

Get ready for a two-night surge of picante energy as the celebration moves to Lula Lounge on May 7th and 8th. Starting at 9:30 p.m., the dance floor becomes the centere of the action with a live Mariachi show and rhythms that keep the party moving until a 2:30 a.m. last call.