Toronto is getting the world’s hottest curry for one weekend only

Torontonians craving some serious heat are in for a treat. From Sept 23 to 24, Blue Moon and OpenTable are teaming up with acclaimed UK chef Vivek Singh to host Moon & Pepper, a special pop-up at Curryish Tavern that showcases the amazing flavours and styles of Indian cuisine.

Singh is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Born in a coal-mining town in West Bengal, he trained at the prestigious Oberoi Centre before moving to London, where he built an empire of restaurants under the Cinnamon name. The Cinnamon Club, Cinnamon Kitchen and Cinnamon Bazaar have earned him a reputation as one of the UK’s most celebrated Indian chefs, with critics praising his ability to mix classic techniques with a modern edge. Along the way, he’s cooked everywhere from Salzburg to Abu Dhabi, collaborated on international pop-ups, and become a familiar face on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen.

But he’s also not afraid of a little drama. Back in 2008, Singh created the “Bollywood Burner,” a dish once billed as the world’s hottest curry. Inspired by the spice-heavy cooking of Hyderabad, the lamb-based curry blended hot Deccan chillies, Dorset Naga seeds, Kashmiri chilli powder, tamarind, sesame and Scotch Bonnet peppers. The Craft Guild of Chefs even described it as one of the fiercest plates ever served.

Now, the Bollywood Burner is making its way to Toronto. Diners can test their limits while cooling off with a perfectly paired citrusy Blue Moon. Best of all, Moon & Pepper is completely free — you just need to snag a reservation. The event runs September 23 and 24 at Curryish Tavern (783 Queen St W). Bookings open Sept 16 via OpenTable, and spots are expected to disappear fast. But good news! You can sign up early to get notified when bookings go live.