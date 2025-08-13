Toronto chef’s celebrity-filled L.A. restaurant has closed

Toronto’s own Rob Gentile made headlines last year when he packed his bags for balmier weather and made the move to Los Angeles. The former Buca chef teamed up with fellow Torontonian and restaurateur Janet Zuccarini to open Stella West Hollywood — a sprawling, 8,000-square-foot Italian restaurant in the former home of Madeo. Since its March 2024 debut, Stella became one of the district’s most talked-about openings, drawing a steady stream of celebrity diners from Leonardo DiCaprio to Bella Hadid.

Now, less than a year and a half later, the restaurant has announced via Instagram that it will “pause operations” as of August 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella West Hollywood (@stellawesthollywood)

“We’ve made the decision to pause operations at Stella West Hollywood as we navigate the challenges so many restaurants in Los Angeles are facing right now… This isn’t the end of Stella. It’s a moment to catch our breath, regroup, and plan for what’s next,” the post reads.

The team thanked guests, staff and supporters, promising to return when “the time is right.”

Gentile, best known in Toronto for his years at Buca and his creative approach to Italian cuisine, has described Stella as a blend of old-world philosophy and local California ingredients, with signature dishes like handmade su filindeu — known to be the rarest pasta in the world — crafted in a glass-walled pasta lab visible from the dining room. The menu also featured nodini, grilled mozzarella over lemon leaves and tableside-carved branzino.

Located in the lower level of the ultra-luxury 8899 Beverly tower, Stella quickly became both a fine-dining destination and a celebrity haunt. Here’s hoping it makes a comeback — especially for those who had it on their bucket list.