This restaurant just received top honours for having the best tacos in Toronto

For three days, Toronto taco lovers munched their way through 250 plus varieties of tacos filled with slow-cooked meats and spicy salsas at this year’s TacoFest! From Aug 8 to Aug 11, more than 50 of the city’s top chefs and vendors served up their signature creations, with taco lovers casting votes for their festival favs. After tallying up the votes, one taqueria stood at the top: Birria Catrina has officially been crowned the best taco in Toronto, receiving the prestigious ‘golden taco’ trophy and ultimate bragging rights!

“We want to sincerely thank all the amazing people in Toronto who continue to support us and make Birria Catrina what it is today. Your love and loyalty inspire us to keep bringing the authentic flavors of Guadalajara to this beautiful city,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post on Monday.

The restaurant is the first (and only) birria-specialized eatery in Toronto and is dedicated to introducing the genuine tastes of Jalisco’s Birria (beef stew) to the city! Head over to one of their three locations and relish slow-cooked birria enveloped in slightly crispy tortilla tacos and dipped into a flavoruful and expertly seasoned consommé, topped with cilantro and onions.

Menu favs include the Gringa beef stew with cheese mounted between two slightly crispy corn tortillas, topped with cilantro and onions, and Pizadilla beef stew with cheese mounted between large flour tortillas, also topped with cilantro and onions.

They also serve a mean Birria Ramen noodles dish, featuring beef consommé topped with their tender signature meat, chopped onions and cilantro. For the best deal, munch through one of their taco or gringa combos!

Birria Catrina has two takeout locations at 214 Augusta Ave (Kensington Market) and 335 Yonge St (Dundas Square), and a resto-bar location at 131 Roncesvalles Ave.