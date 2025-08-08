This Toronto chef watched his family struggle with food allergies — so he built them a restaurant

After watching his wife, mother, and sister struggle to find dishes that accommodated their dietary needs, chef Kumar Ishan decided the best solution was to create a menu that anyone could enjoy.

Social Llama Cafe, which recently opened in the heart of Midtown, offers a deliciously healthy menu that’s fully vegetarian and vegan, meaning allergies, food sensitivities or preferences can all be accommodated, without compromising the quality of the meal.

“I decided to build the kind of kitchen I wish had existed for my family — a space where flavour meets trust, and where no one has to second-guess what’s on their plate,” Ishan says. “Social Llama Café is not just a restaurant — it’s a safe, joyful, inclusive dining experience.”

Everything he does is intentional, from the food he prepares to the name he chose for the cafe.

“Llamas are calm, strong, and intuitive creatures. They don’t seek the spotlight, but they carry presence. That’s what we want to offer here — a quiet, grounded space that holds room for everyone,” Ishan says.

Starting his culinary journey in India, Ishan has worked in the kitchens of major luxury hotel brands like Taj and LaLiT. Following his training, Ishan’s cooking career took a global turn as he headed up kitchens in Singapore, Dubai, the U.S., and the U.K., before eventually moving to Canada in 2023.

“Each country taught me something new — about food, people and the emotional side of hospitality,” Ishan says. The Social Llama menu follows a bistro format; diners can expect a little bit of everything, and most of the mains come with a house salad and a protein component.

“The menu is a reflection of my travels and training — from comforting pastas to elevated curries, and playful breakfast items to protein-rich smoothies,” Ishan says.“We don’t try to be an ‘Indian restaurant’ or an ‘Italian spot.’ We bring in global influences, layered with personal stories, and reimagine them through a clean, modern, inclusive lens.”

While Toronto’s plant-based scene continues to grow, Ishan says there’s still a gap when it comes to precision, transparency and allergen care, and misconceptions still arise.

“The goal was to create food that feels globally inspired, emotionally comforting, and nutritionally thoughtful — the kind of food that feels good during the meal and even after,” he says

Social Llama Cafe is located at 2107 Yonge St.