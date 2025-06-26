This Toronto bar is bringing next-level cocktails to NYC

Frankie Solarik is the visionary behind Toronto cocktail hot spots BarChef, Prequel & Co. Apothecary, and COMPTON AVE., and he’s now crossed the border! Last Wednesday, Solarik opened the doors to BarChef New York, bringing his signature artistry and immersive cocktail philosophy to Midtown Manhattan.

Solarik’s Manhattan location builds on the Toronto-based bar trilogy he’s carefully crafted in recent years, mimicking the approach that made him a household name among cocktail aficionados in the GTA. In 2023, he debuted Prequel & Co. Apothecary, a Parisian-inspired cocktail bar that reimagines 19th-century apothecaries with elaborate woodwork, vintage apothecary bottles and botanical-forward drinks hand mixed to order.

Last year, he launched COMPTON AVE. (1282 Dundas St W), a UK-inspired concept set in a Victorian atmosphere with a sort-of house-party charm (imagine your martinis and smoked olives arriving with a theatrical flourish).

So, it’s no surprise that his New York location will offer the same level of innovation!

“My intention with all the spaces is to create an emotional response for our guests,” Solarik said in a previous interview. “As with any type of artistic expression, the main goal as an artist is always to convey some emotion in the viewer or the listener. In our case, it’s our guests that are joining us.”

The Manhattan branch is already generating a ton of buzz, with one reviewer describing the airy space, adorned with rainbow-lit stairs, a high glass ceiling and a retractable roof that provides a glimpse of the Empire State building as “glorious”.

Apparently, the cocktails won’t disappoint either. Patrons can choose from the bar’s Modernist Series, which incorporates aromatics, or opt for more contemporary concoctions (think cocktails infused with fresh herbs, tropical fruits, citrus and spices).

A bar fave is the Palo Santo-infused Patrón Reposado, with St-Germain, grapefruit, pandan, lime leaf-infused Lillet, lemongrass aroma, rose salt and cava!

If you’re planning a trip to New York this summer, BarChef New York is located at 21 W 35th St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY. Or stay local and visit the original BarChef in Toronto.