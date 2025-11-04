This restaurant in Toronto is celebrating its anniversary with a pay-what-you-want date night

Clandestino Food & Drink is celebrating its anniversary in a very unconventional way. The Toronto restaurant, known for its globally inspired menu is hosting a “Pay What You Want” event for its Grand Opening anniversary on Friday, Nov. 7.

Here’s how it works: diners book the Date Night Package, enjoy a multi-course meal, and at the end, each guest is handed a single dollar bill and invited to pay whatever they want. Yes, you read that right: every diner receives a single-dollar bill at the end of their meal, and the rest is up to them.

The response on Instagram has been immediate. One couple, visiting with their newborn, praised the team for handling the baby’s fuss with grace while delivering a standout oyster dinner and a “best mocktail ever.” Other diners called it generous, inventive and a perfect introduction to the Clandestino ethos.

The Date Night Package kicks off with a mini charcuterie for two, followed by a rotating selection of appetizers like wagyu carpaccio, tuna sushi tower, Hokkaido scallops, sangria-braised pork belly, bison meatballs, and oven-baked bone marrow. Guests then choose any two mains, including wagyu tartare, and finish with a choice of desserts like tiramisu, ricotta cheesecake, chocolate mousse, lychee panna cotta, or affogato di café.

Chef Deso, whose culinary journey spans Italy, France, Spain, Japan, the U.S., and Canada, brings over 30 years of experience to the kitchen. A Level 3 Sommelier, he pairs international flavours with precision, balancing globally inspired plates with locally sourced ingredients. At Clandestino, the result is a menu that’s ever-evolving, deeply personal, and unmistakably crafted by a team that treats hospitality as an art.

The “Pay What You Want” event is one part celebration, one part invitation: a way for the restaurant to give back to its community while reminding diners why it has become a favourite Toronto spot.

Clandestino Food & Drink is located at 1183 Dundas St. W. Reservations are recommended via their website, Instagram DMs, or email at Clandestino1592@gmail.com.