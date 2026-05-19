This new Toronto bodega features a patio, live music and a beloved local ice cream shop

Toronto has a prime new people-watching spot, and it comes from a familiar neighbourhood name. Bodega by City Cottage officially opened in Birch Cliff over the weekend, bringing Daniel and Liana Naraine’s community-minded City Cottage Market concept into a bigger, food-and-drink-focused space.

The original market started during the pandemic as a way to support local food entrepreneurs and give Birch Cliff better access to locally sourced groceries. The business later moved into its current space at 1666 Kingston Rd., which will continue serving the neighbourhood as usual, while the new Bodega expands the food, drink and community concept of the operation. Visitors can grab a pint and a bite to eat on the outdoor patio, schmooze over a matcha latte and then pick up some regionally sourced goods from the pantry.

Customers can also expect the same type of programming City Cottage has become known for, including pop-ups, farmers’ markets, art shows, comedy nights and tons of live music!

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Daniel told The Change Made that longtime City Cottage customers purchased the nearby building with the goal of protecting the block’s walkability and character, then approached the Naraines about bringing the new concept to life. Rather than dropping in a business that didn’t fit the neighbourhood, the idea was to create something that served the people already living there.

There’s also a sweet addition to the project. Brett’s Ice Cream has officially moved to the space after closing its old Kingston Road location last fall. With its own outdoor section, Brett’s gives visitors another reason to walk the block (and it keeps another local fave rooted in the neighbourhood).

“We’re here to help build the kind of neighborhood you don’t have to leave & couldn’t be more excited to partner with likeminded businesses to help bring it to life!” City Cottage wrote in a recent post.

Bodega by City Cottage is now open at 1680 Kingston Rd. Hours: Tue and Wed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.