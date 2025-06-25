This new spot in the Junction is serving some of Toronto’s wildest hot dogs

It’s barbecue season, but for those of us without our own grills, a new spot in The Junction is the answer for when the hot dog cravings hit.

Taking over the former Raw Chemist Juice Bar on Dundas St. W., Tino’s officially opened in early May, offering a selection of fully-loaded gourmet hotdogs, snacks and drinks.

Owned by Rafael Bastidas and Valerie Gil, Tino’s (named after the couple’s son, Valentino) was created as a tribute to a popular snack in their home country.

“We’re originally from Venezuela, where hot dogs are a beloved street food loaded with unique toppings and bursting with flavour,” says Bastidas. “We saw an opportunity to share that experience, but with a global twist. We wanted to take something familiar, like a hot dog, and reimagine it using international influences, from Latin America to Asia.”

Hotdogs range in price from $12 to $13, or as a combo for $16 (includes fries and pop). The house classic (named Tino’s, of course) features a beef sausage with grated coleslaw salad, onion, and cheddar cheese slathered with ketchup and mustard, homemade corn sauce and mayonnaise, and finally, topped with crunchy potato sticks.

Other gourmet dogs include the Brazilian-inspired Cachorro, a beef sausage topped with corn, bacon, Parmigiano Romano, mayonnaise, ketchup and potato sticks.

For $13, you can also build your own dog, choosing between beef, pork or vegetarian wieners, plus three toppings and two sauces. All of the hotdogs are served on fluffy, homemade buns that are baked in store daily. Sauces are also handcrafted using local ingredients. There’s also a snack menu dreamed up using family recipes. Choose from a selection of light, shareable bites like a classic grilled cheese or mini cheeseburger sliders, or the popular South American street food snack, salchipapas (French fries topped with sliced sausage, ketchup, cheese sauce and Parmesan cheese).

As far as sides go, you can pair your hotdog with good old fashioned plain fries, waffle fries or yucca fries, or, opt for Tino’s salad — crispy coleslaw, cranberries and a top-secret dressing.

And don’t forget to save room for dessert — enjoy hand-crafted milkshakes in flavours like orange creamsicle and double chocolate, as well as mini meringues, donuts and cookies.

For Bastidas, who is a co-owner of Inmigrante in The Beaches, opening a new concept in The Junction aligns with his vision of establishing a vibrant, family-oriented feel.

“The community here is diverse and open minded when it comes to food,” Bastidas said. “We felt it was the perfect place to introduce our take on global hot dogs. It’s a neighbourhood that appreciates creativity and culture, just like us.”

Tino’s, which has a dog-friendly patio (of course), is located at 2894 Dundas St. W., and is open daily from 12 to 9 p.m.