This new husband-and-wife-owned pizzeria might be the most Italian thing in Toronto

Attention all pizza lovers! Don’t walk past the corner of Bathurst and Bloor unless you want to be drawn in by the sights and smells of freshly baked, authentic pizza. Pizzeria Fornace is a family-run take-out joint that’s been serving up fierce competition for the larger spots across the city since it opened earlier this year.

Since before they moved to Toronto from Italy ten years ago, husband and wife duo Elona and Astrit Elezi have worked in the food and beverage industry and have harboured the dream of one day opening their own space to invite customers to indulge in authentically crafted pizza. After raising young kids and navigating health problems, they decided it was finally time and found what they consider to be the ideal location.

“We fell in love with this space,” Elona says. “As soon as we saw it, we said, ‘This is it.’ It was nice and the right location. It was just how we imagined it.”

That space is 562 Bloor Street, where, no matter the time of day, you’ll see a selection of freshly made sliced roman-style pizza that’s light, crispy, and perfect for enjoying while on the go. If you’re interested in a box, you can pick up 12- or 16-inch Neapolitan pizza. Whichever you choose, you can be certain its crafted with 00 flour and sauces that have been imported straight from Italy. In fact, Elona says the goal at Pizzeria Fornace is to use “as many ingredients from Italy as possible.”

The must try is the mushroom pizza what’s made with a white sauce, mozzarella, and an Italian truffle oil. Other popular favourites are the vegetable pizza topped with roasted zucchini and eggplant, and a spicy salami pizza.

At Pizzeria Fornace, you’ll also find a selection of chunky sandwiches which are made with the same bread as the pizza crust. A famed prosciutto crudo with mozzarella has already become a staple, while a hot soppressata and a turkey with basil pesto continue to build a fan base. Then, for the full Italian experience, don’t miss out on getting a taste of the tiramisu made in house.

Prefer to pick something up for later? Pizzeria Fornace also has flavour-packed frozen pastas for sale, like the ravioli, cannelloni, and signature lasagne. These are restaurant-quality meals that can be enjoyed right in your home this winter.

“We’re making it easy because we know life is really busy and nobody has the time,” says Enora.

Since opening earlier this year, Enora says Pizzeria Fornace has seen an overwhelmingly positive and “welcoming” response to the neighbourhood, even more so than she has expected.

“They were so supportive,” she says about their repeat loyal customers. “Never in my ten years of experience here in Toronto have I seen a neighbourhood this supportive.”