HomeFoodRestaurantsThis minimalist bistro is reclaiming North York’s Persian scene
SnapInsta Ai 3856332228305810770
@denj.restaurantbar/Instagram
Restaurants

This minimalist bistro is reclaiming North York’s Persian scene

Jennifer Schembri
Jennifer Schembri

North York tends toward the grandiose when it comes to Persian dining. Denj does not. Tucked into a quiet, understated Willowdale corner, the bistro ditches velvet and chandeliers for clean lines, letting the kitchen take centre stage.

The name itself — Denj — translates to a”cosy, secluded and peaceful spot,” a vibe that Avesta, the lead behind the project, has clearly embraced. With a hospitality background spanning both Canada and Iran, he’s created a space that feels like a warm and inviting neighbourhood spot, the kind of softly lit room that works as well for a casual dinner as it does for a low-key date night.

SnapInsta Ai 3851296592842623431
@denj.restaurantbar/Instagram

The menu sticks to a tight, thoughtful lineup of Persian classics. Start with the eggplant balls — crispy outside, soft and savoury inside, finished with tangy kashk. The marinated olives are a must, too, tossed in a pomegranate-walnut mix that is sweet, salty and crunchy all at once. For something lighter, the tomato tartar arrives herb-heavy and fresh, a welcoming contrast to the richer dishes.

The standout is the Denj Kebab, a take on the pan-seared patties from northwestern Iran. It comes tucked under soft flatbread that soaks up the meat-and-tomato sauce perfectly. It’s generous and satisfying — but don’t expect it in a rush.

SnapInsta Ai 3856996610345948374
@denj.restaurantbar/Instagram

The bar is where Avesta’s other idea takes shape in what he calls “The Art of Alchemy.” Drawing on his heritage, he crafts house-made botanical elixirs and blends them with local
spirits to create modern cocktails that echo the flavours of a Persian spice market.

Denj is located at 4852 Yonge St., North York.

Great Reads

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by Post City Magazines, Inc.
Website by Web Publisher PRO