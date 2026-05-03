This minimalist bistro is reclaiming North York’s Persian scene

North York tends toward the grandiose when it comes to Persian dining. Denj does not. Tucked into a quiet, understated Willowdale corner, the bistro ditches velvet and chandeliers for clean lines, letting the kitchen take centre stage.

The name itself — Denj — translates to a”cosy, secluded and peaceful spot,” a vibe that Avesta, the lead behind the project, has clearly embraced. With a hospitality background spanning both Canada and Iran, he’s created a space that feels like a warm and inviting neighbourhood spot, the kind of softly lit room that works as well for a casual dinner as it does for a low-key date night.

The menu sticks to a tight, thoughtful lineup of Persian classics. Start with the eggplant balls — crispy outside, soft and savoury inside, finished with tangy kashk. The marinated olives are a must, too, tossed in a pomegranate-walnut mix that is sweet, salty and crunchy all at once. For something lighter, the tomato tartar arrives herb-heavy and fresh, a welcoming contrast to the richer dishes.

The standout is the Denj Kebab, a take on the pan-seared patties from northwestern Iran. It comes tucked under soft flatbread that soaks up the meat-and-tomato sauce perfectly. It’s generous and satisfying — but don’t expect it in a rush.

The bar is where Avesta’s other idea takes shape in what he calls “The Art of Alchemy.” Drawing on his heritage, he crafts house-made botanical elixirs and blends them with local

spirits to create modern cocktails that echo the flavours of a Persian spice market.

Denj is located at 4852 Yonge St., North York.