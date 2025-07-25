This Middle Eastern spot just replaced a celebrity chef’s failed Toronto restaurant

A few months into its opening, Mar’aa is beginning to find its place in Yorkville. The Middle Eastern restaurant sits on the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre and is operated by Scale Hospitality. The group behind Byblos, Lapinou and Miss Likklemore’s.

The space previously housed AP, a high-profile collaboration with Montreal chef Antonio Park that opened in late 2022. Known for its pan-Asian and Latin-inspired menu, AP launched with big expectations but closed earlier this year, less than two years in.

In its place, Mar’aa offers a more grounded concept, drawing from Middle Eastern traditions with a modern, polished presentation. The name means “mirror” in Arabic — a reference, the restaurant says, to reflecting both heritage and contemporary refinement.

The menu at Mar’aa includes duck confit hummus, lamb manti dumplings and a charcoal-grilled strip loin with baharat jus. Larger dishes, like a 24-hour braised wagyu short rib, are designed for sharing, and sides like crispy saffron rice and lentils with golden raisin purée add depth.

A recent addition, Sunday brunch brings a lighter tone, with options like breakfast hummus, pistachio croissant knots and a wagyu brunch burger with halloumi and ajvar.

The drink list includes a few playful twists on brunch cocktails, including one made with cereal milk.

The room still features its signature floor-to-ceiling windows and skyline views, but the overall feel is quieter and more focused.

Mar’aa is located at 55 Bloor St. W.