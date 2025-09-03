This is how you do a burger crawl on Ossington

Ossington Ave is one of Toronto’s trendiest food corridors, offering everything from wine bars and Michelin-recommended restaurants to cute cafes, pop-up snack shops and backyard BBQ joints. So, naturally, a burger crawl along this street feels like strolling through some sort of culinary anthology! Whether you’re looking to devour the ultimate smash burger or a Korean Big Mac, here’s your guide to the best burger stops along Ossington Ave.

1. Union

This eclectic French restaurant channels the classic Paris bistro and the French desire for good cuisine, so expect menus that are updated daily to accommodate the freshest local and seasonal ingredients. If available, sink your teeth into the Union Burger: a fresh ground beef patty layered with double-smoked bacon, Emmental cheese, spicy aioli and frites. 72 Ossington Ave.

2. Oddseoul

This late-night Korean ‘small plates’ eatery serves some of the tastiest Korean-fusion tapas, cocktails and comfort foods on the strip! A neighbourhood fav is “The Loosey,” a Korean Big Mac served on Texas toast with lettuce, onions and pickles ($13). 90 Ossington Ave.

3. Bar Habana

This Cuban-inspired speakeasy is nestled behind La Cubana and serves pressed sandwiches, cocktails and one of the street’s most creative burgers: the Bar Habana Burger is topped with slaw, special sauce, and Gruyère cheese on a House-made bun; served with matchstick potatoes. 92 Ossington Ave.

4. Central

This intimate happy hour hangout spot opened on the Ossington strip earlier this summer and has already become a fav with locals! If you’re craving meat, try their classic cheeseburger sliders: three certified angus beef sliders topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house sauce on toasted potato rolls ($18.50). They also offer classic cheeseburgers ($23), Impossible Burgers ($22.50) and Fully Loaded Burgers ($24.50), all served with your choice of shoestring fries or house salad. 114 Ossington Ave.

5. Bellwoods Brewery

This brewpub and bottle shop is mostly known for its huge selection of sour and seasonal beers, but its food menu shouldn’t be ignored! The standout is the Ranch Burger, topped with smoked onion jam, crispy jalapeño, lettuce and buttermilk ranch on a brioche bun, served with salad ($26). Enjoy your burger on the second-floor mezzanine (you’ll have a great view of the brewhouse) and pair it with an ultra-premium lager. 124 Ossington Ave.

6. Paris Paris

This unpretentious wine bar is nestled inside a converted auto shop in the centre of the Ossington Strip, and offers seasonal, bistro-inspired plates, everything from highly curated cheese and charcuterie to fresh seafood. At lunch, try their delicious beef patty melt burger, topped with bacon, caramelized onion and Gouda on a sesame bun (the brunch menu also offers an Impossible Meat version). Comes with your choice of salad or fries ($22). 146 Ossington Ave.

7. Bonito’s

This late-night Korean-Ecuadorian hangout serves signature burgers with a tangy bodega sauce, paired with fries and kosher pickles. Dig into the classic cheeseburger, layered with lettuce, tomato and cheese ($10), or the Oklahoma Burger, a patty smashed over onions and pickles ($11). For a more flavourful option, try the Korean Chicken Sando, topped with gochujang honey butter glaze, pickles and coleslaw ($24) or the Chop Cheese 6 oz beef patty burger, oozing with American cheese, bell peppers and onions ($22). Pair your burger with an ice-cold beer or an Amaretto Sour! 180 Ossington Ave.

8. Manita

This neighbourhood resto-bar combines delicious comfort food, café culture, wine and cocktails. Head over for lunch and dig into the medium-rare beef & bacon “Manita Burger,” topped with American cheese, onions, pickles, remoulade, and served on a sesame bun, served with your choice of fries or green salad ($31). For a vegetarian option, try the Maitake Mushroom Veggie Burger, with American cheese, onions, Dijon, aioli, ketchup, pickles and lettuce on a sesame bun ($31, contains nuts). Save some money and head over during Happy Hour, where you can munch on both versions for $19. 210 Ossington Ave.

9. Bar Banane

This chic bar, located directly above La Banane, is known for its refined cocktails and sophisticated small plates, but it also serves up a generous A5 Wagyu Slider ($28). It’s more of a luxe take on a burger slider, but super delicious, made with kuromame nagi wagyu, Brillat-Savarin cheese and dijonnaise! 227A Ossington Ave.