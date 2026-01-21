This chef-driven winter food party is worth the three-hour drive from Toronto

If you need an excuse to do Prince Edward County in the dead of winter, mark the Drake Devonshire’s Barn Burner to your calendar. The waterfront hotel in Wellington is bringing the event back on the night of Feb. 28, 2026, marking the sixth year of the Barn Burner! It runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., and early-bird tickets are already on sale in limited quantities.

If you’ve never been to a burner, this one begins with chefs going head-to-head in an epic hockey game, then moves back to the property for a no-holding-back culinary throwdown, with dishes served up close (last year’s event had rink-side bites from 17 local restaurants).

This is all followed by a DJ-led late-night dance floor situation. The hotel calls it the County’s most anticipated night, and promises burners blazing and dishes served right in front of guests before the party carries on!

A limited amount of early bird tickets were just released for $85, which includes unlimited food at the chef-curated strolling dinner, a complimentary drink and an all-access pass to the dance floor.

If you want to turn it into a full weekend, Drake Devonshire is a lakeside retreat with locally inspired dining and on-site amenities, like a sauna, chaise lounges, boules and pickleball courts, which might explain why the Burner has become such a winter anchor for the area!

The burner takes place at Drake Devonshire (24 Wharf St, Wellington, Ontario), right on the County’s shoreline, on Sat Feb. 28, 2026, from 7 pm-1 am. Click here for early bird tickets.