These Toronto spots are the size of a closet — and totally worth lining up for

Across the city, a growing number of food and drink spots are proving you don’t need a massive footprint to make a lasting impression. These pocket-sized shops — often no bigger than a walk-in closet — are serving up everything from perfectly pulled espresso to caramelized onion smash burgers and inventive gelato that’s worth lining up for. Whether there’s room for two inside or none at all, these mini gems make the most of every square inch.

00 Gelato

This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gelato shop has just enough room for two customers at a time — but 00 Gelato makes every square foot count. Tucked into 370 King St. W, it’s been quietly scooping inventive gelato and sorbet flavours for over eight years (Camila Cabello even stopped by once). The menu rotates constantly, with new flavours and seasonal specials dropping all summer long. A few sidewalk tables out front offer just enough space to sit for a while and savour. 370 King St W.

Coffee Pocket

Coffee Pocket has been packing big flavour into Koreatown long before pocket-sized cafés were trendy. This ultra-compact spot — decked out with quirky art and just enough seating to call it cosy — runs on Sam James beans, proudly on display for all to see. A decade in, it remains one of Bloor’s tiniest, tastiest coffee stops, with a pastry case full of flaky danishes and almond croissants to pair with your cup. 688a Bloor St W.

Oklahoma Burgers

Oklahoma Burgers is a 75-square-foot burger spot with barely enough room for three people at the standing bar, but the Canadian-owned joint still draws big crowds for its killer smash burgers. The specialty here is the Oklahoma onion burger — a thin beef patty smashed into a pile of griddled onions so they caramelize right into the meat. Add mustard, pickles, and cheese, and you’ve got a classic. Snag your order and head across the street to David Pecaut Square, where there’s plenty of space to sit and people-watch. 214 King St W.