The ultimate Toronto deli crawl with one of the city’s top foodies

Toronto food influencer Rick Silver (@dicksworld) knows his way around a deli counter. He’s

narrowed down the absolute best Jewish spots for all the must-have classics. Here’s his

take on the institutions actually worth the hype.

1. Centre Street Deli

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This spot is a Toronto institution — well, maybe a Thornhill institution. They have a downtown outpost, but if you want the full experience, you need to go to Thornhill. Get the smoked meat, coleslaw and those incredible fresh-cut fries. And if the meat doesn’t melt in your mouth? I’ll give you your money back. 1136 Centre St., Thornhill

The Rating: 9.6/10

Last Bite: The takeout counter is elite.

2. Pancer’s Original Deli

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This deli is as traditional as it gets: corned beef, pastrami, smoked meat, chicken noodle soup, knishes and chopped liver — all better than your mother made. These recipes have been handed down through generations since 1957. A celebrity favourite over the years, it’s drawn the likes of John Candy and, if you’re lucky, you might even spot Geddy Lee from Rush. 3856 Bathurst St., North York

The Rating: 8.8/10

Last Bite: Where else but Bathurst? Exactly — nowhere.

3. Linny’s Luncheonette

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More takeout sandwich shop than traditional deli, this spot has established itself on the Ossington strip. Adjacent to THE Linny’s, it offers a significantly more affordable way to enjoy Linny’s masterful meats. Not to mention a two-bite version of their epic chocolate babka, which might just be the best in town. 174 Ossington Ave.

The Rating: 9.3/10

Last Bite: You should still try the steak house.

4. SumiLicious

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More than a few people urged me to try SumiLicious. So I made the trek out to the intersection of Scarborough and Markham. Given the owner put in decades working at

Montreal’s uber famous Schwartz’s Deli, my expectations were high. Sadly, the sandwich fell short of melting in my mouth. But it can happen with smoked meat, and everything is worth a second chance. 5631 Steeles Ave. E.

The Rating: 7.6/10

Last Bite: Perfect if you’re looking for halal.