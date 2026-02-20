The team from one of Toronto’s best Mexican restaurants is opening a cooler, more elevated sibling

In a cozy spot just off of Bathurst called El Pocho, Cesar Ramirez and his team serve up authentic gluten-free Mexican eats, flavourful tacos and a range of complimentary cocktails. It garnered so much success that the team has decided to expand, opening up El Chino in the Junction.

“El Chino is more refined and not a taco joint like El Pocho – we focus on modern Mexican cuisine with Pan Asian influence,” Ramirez says. “It’s still very much a Mexican restaurant and fully gluten-free, like El Pocho.”

Some of Ramirez’s favourite dishes on the menu include carne a la parrilla, which is a grilled meat dish, camarones con matcha, or shrimp with matcha, coliflor a la parrilla (grilled cauliflower), and pescado zarandeado, which translates to “shaken fish” and is essentially a whole butterflied fish that’s marinated in a mixture of spices and citrus before being charcoal-grilled.

As for the cocktail program, Ramirez says the drinks match the vibe of the food menu.

“We take Mexican classics and add a twist, like the Yuzu Margarita,” he says. “We also have a full bar with tequila, sake, gin and balanced cocktails.”

Some of those balanced cocktails include a Long Beach Iced T, made with Profesor Mezcal, Flor de Cana rum, Dillon’s gin, orange liqueur, lemon, lime and colaand a Mole Old Fashioned, a twist on the classic mixed with mole syrup.

Inside the space, Ramirez says, guests can expect a vibe that’s just as warm and welcoming as El Pocho‘s, and the same authenticity, intimacy and dedication to cuisine, just with a more elevated vibe.

El Chino is located at 457 St. Clarens Ave in the Junction.