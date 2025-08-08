The Michelin-recommended team behind Taline opens Toronto’s first Armenian-Lebanese kebab shop

The team behind Toronto’s acclaimed Armenian fine-dining restaurant Taline is launching a bold new fast-casual concept. Giragi is Toronto’s first Armenian-Lebanese kebab shop and is set to open in The Well on Aug 11!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giragi (@giragito)

The Yacoubian brothers (aka Seb, Saro and Serouj) will bring their fire-grilled kebab sandwiches and bowls to the new space, delivering bold flavours without compromising on quality or craft. Patrons can also expect the same culinary ethos that earned Taline a Michelin nod, but in a more casual format (so, perfect for lunch on the go, quick dinners or shared meals with friends and loved ones).

The new concept builds on deeply rooted family traditions. Whereas Taline honours their late mother through handcrafted dishes and nostalgic touches like her favourite wines and music, Giragi is a sort of tribute to their late father.

“Giragi” means “Sunday” in Armenian, so it’s named after the day traditionally set aside for family gatherings — a day where their father could often be found at the grill.

“In Armenia and Lebanon, kebab sandwiches are a way of life,” executive chef and partner Seb Yacoubian says. “They’re the food you grab after work, share with friends, or eat standing up on the street. We’re excited to introduce Toronto to that and to do it in a way that’s true to where we come from.”

Giragi first came to life last summer as a weekend pop-up in the alleyway behind Taline. Patrons often asked for kebabs (considering how popular they are in Armenian and Lebanese cuisines), which prompted the brothers to fire up a backyard BBQ-style setup in Rosedale! It quickly became a community fav, regularly selling out and drawing crowds with its bold flavours.

“It felt like a backyard party every weekend,” chef Seb added. “It had all the energy and warmth of home and we knew it needed to live on in a bigger way, and so Giragi was born.”

The Giragi menu offers kebab sandwiches wrapped in house-made flatbread, complemented with fresh herbs and sauces that balance richness with brightness. Standout dishes include the Hav spice-rubbed chicken topped with tahin, mango amba, pickled turnip and toum; the Davar beef kebab with hummus, pickled cucumber and onion-sumac salad; and the Vochkhar lamb with cucumber yogurt sauce, pickled turnip and Armenian herbs. And there are quite a few vegetarian options, like grilled halloumi or falafel with fennel tahin, tomato, herbs and pickled vegetables.

Salads and sides will round out the menu. Try the citrusy Fattoush, kale-based Tabule, Basturma Croquettes with whipped feta aioli, or Fasoulia, blistered green beans with fennel tahini and pomegranate.

Whatever you devour, your visit won’t be complete without a serving of the house hummus, blended smooth with tahin, green harissa, lemon and Aleppo pepper (it’s just perfect for dipping, layering or sharing!)

And as a nod to the man who always stood in front of the grill on Sundays, the space will feature a playful cartoon mascot inspired by the Yacoubian brothers’ dad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giragi (@giragito)

Giragi opens this Monday Aug 11 at The Well. Follow the restaurant on Instagram @GiragiTo for updates.