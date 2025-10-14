The hottest new restaurant openings in Toronto all have one thing in common: meat

Forget Kendrick, forget Drake — Toronto’s real beef is on the plate. The city’s meat scene is exploding, with new steak houses, butcher-driven concepts and flame-grilled hot spots popping up left and right. Rising meat costs haven’t slowed things down; diners are still craving indulgent, protein-packed meals and restaurants know they’ll pay for quality cuts done right. From high-end steaks at Michelin-starred chefs’ new ventures to casual spots serving burgers and dogs, carnivores finally have a sizzling playground.

Enter Bobby Flay, the chef known for his grill mastery, Iron Chef battles, and a seemingly endless run of Food Network shows. Bobby’s Burgers is set to open soon in the downtown core with smashed certified Angus beef, charred just right, tucked into a brioche bun, and yes, potato chips are snuck in for crunch. There’s a Brunch Burger with bacon and fried egg, a Nacho Burger with queso and blue corn chips and a veggie option stacked with mushrooms, chickpeas and quinoa. Fries are customizable, shakes are spoon bending, and everything tastes like it was made with Flay’s 40 plus years of culinary know how. The chef has signed on for 65 locations across Canada, so this is only the beginning.

Even Leslieville’s getting in on the action. Atomic Burger, a space-themed spot that opened in May, has already developed a cult following with its dry-aged patties butchered and ground in-house, then aged for 30 days before hitting the griddle. The understated storefront is easy to miss, but Greenwood Park is just steps away — the perfect launchpad for your burger feast.

If Bobby Flay is bringing casual burgers to the city, Rob Rossi and David Minicucci are serving steakhouse sophistication downtown. Bisteccheria Sammarco, which opened in April at Front and Yonge, brings Ontario Prime beef from Cumbrae’s straight to the table, dry-aged on-site for up to 60 days. The dining room is luxe without being stuffy, with alfresco seating out front perfect for people-watching.

The menu highlights standout cuts: 32-ounce dry-aged Ribeye ($280) dominates the table, while Bombette alla Griglia ($35) — Iberico pork wrapped in pancetta and smoked scamorza — offers a fun Italian twist. Grilled lamb ribs ($28) with toasted almonds, quinoa and agrodolce show the team’s knack for flavour-forward meat dishes. Tableside pasta and a 700-label wine list round out the Sammarco experience.

“We’re very fortunate to be serving some of the best quality meat in the country, and what makes it even more special is that it’s exclusive to us,” says Rossi. “We’re incredibly proud of that.”

And Toronto’s steak scene just got a little wilder. Enter Animl, the latest beast from Charles Khabouth, the mind behind Akira Back and Pink Sky. Replacing Hyde Social at 420A Wellington St. W., this new steak house takes a more intimate, less cavernous approach to indulgence — think dark woods, bold animal prints and 1970s glamour that wouldn’t look out of place at Studio 54.

Executive chef Marc Cheng, who honed his culinary skills at spots that include George and Patria, leads the kitchen, joined by Michael Degrazia, a two-decade veteran including time at Alobar. Together, they’re reworking classic steak house fare, from dry-aged steaks to high-end seafood. Wagyu fans can chase Japanese A5 Miyazaki ($98) or a Wagyu Trio ($230) to taste a global flight of luxury beef. For something a little off-menu, the signature pastrami made from Mishima Ranch Wagyu ($28) blends house-made mustard and bergamot aioli for a punch of flavour that nods to classic deli techniques.

“Animl is about redefining the concept, offering an elevated journey from the interior design to the overall experience,” says Khabouth.

Not all indulgence comes in slabs of dry-aged beef. Sal’s Pasta & Chops in Little Italy proves that chops and sausages can be just as satisfying. From the team behind Lucia and Local Kitchen & Wine Bar, Michael Sangregorio and Fabio Bondi serve homemade pastas alongside hearty, nostalgia-inspired meats. Bone-in veal parm ($38) comes smothered in tomato sauce, garlic butter and mozzarella, while lamb chops ($34) arrive with Fabio’s mom’s caponata and mint gremolata. Named for their fathers, the walls are lined with vintage photos honouring their early days in Canada, adding a personal touch to the airy, 70-seat space.

If you love meat, consider this your permission to indulge, over and over again.