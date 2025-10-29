The GTA’s hottest new spot for dim sum brunch has been around since 1864

Move over, avocado toast — the city’s newest spot for brunch comes stacked in bamboo baskets, brimming with dim sum that practically melts on contact. QJD Peking Duck, the Markham outpost of Beijing’s legendary Quanjude brand, has launched its Famous Flavours of China Brunch Style and the spread is stunning and they’re calling it the “first and only authentic Chinese dim sum brunch” in Markham.

Stroll in during the early afternoon, and you’ll find meticulously crafted small bites in a serene, wood-and-teaware-filled dining room. The new menu spotlights playful, shareable bites (so perfect for ordering a spread with friends!)

Indulge in steamed dishes like Mochi Chocolate Xiao Long Bao, Yellow Crystal Prawn Fortune Bags with Pork and the Six-Colour Specialty Xiao Long Bao, all touted as “handmade dim sum” with all-natural ingredients.

As a main dish, try the Shredded Pork and Chilli Stir-Fried Knife-Cut Noodles. For something crispy, munch on the Peking Style Deep-Fried Brown Sugar Dough Cake or the Black Truffle thumb-sized Pan-Fried Bun with Pork. The brunch menu also boasts soups and porridge, savoury baked pastries and special dishes, like Deep-Fried Fish in Sweet Soy Sauce.

Complement your meal with something sweet, like the Yogurt Pudding with Osmanthus Sauce, Almond Tofu or the Beijing Eight-Treasure Split Pea Paste Cake!

If the name “Quanjude” rings a bell, it’s because the brand dates back to 1864 in Beijing, during the Qing dynasty. It’s synonymous with Peking duck service (think ultra-crispy duck skin carved at your table).

The GTA got its taste of that legacy when QJD opened in Markham in 2017, bringing the historic name to the TownePlace Suites by Marriott complex. While roast duck remains the restaurant’s calling card, there’s a full à-la-carte menu with a classic three-course duck service.

QJD Peking Duck is located at 7095 Woodbine Ave, Markham. Brunch service is on Mon-Fri: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sat and Sun from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. These are soft-opening hours, so they could change in the near future (consider calling ahead before you head over!)