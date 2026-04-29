The first-ever Thai BBQ-and-hot-pot ‘mookata’ experience just landed in Toronto

One of Thailand’s most iconic dining formats has officially reached Toronto, where tabletop grilling and hot pot come together in one interactive experience known as mookata. Osha Mookata just soft-opened in early April, and it’s already a hit with locals. The restaurant features a two-in-one setup where meats, seafood and veggies are seared on a central, domed tabletop grill while noodles and veggies simmer in the surrounding aromatic broth, picking up all the smoky drippings as the meal goes on.

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For your first visit, skip the guesswork and go straight for the Osha Premium Set. It’s a bit pricey at $139.95 for the signature combo, but it bundles a rich mix of cuts and seafood, including pork jowl, pork belly, beef short ribs, ribeye, jumbo shrimp, squid, scallops, a large veggie platter and two orders of garlic fried rice! You’ll get the full mookata effect in one shot: grill the richer meats on top, then let all that rendered fat and flavour work its way into the broth below.

Beyond the grill itself, the Crab Rangoon is perfect if you want something creamy and crisp, while the Som Tum Tod Salad is a more playful type of Thai snack: think crispy fried papaya fritters topped with classic som tum. For a more balanced dish, try the Pork Jowl Salad; it pairs grilled pork jowl with a spicy lime dressing that cuts through all the smoke and richness coming off the grill.

To complement your meal, the cooling slushies make sense beside all that heat and char. Sip on a creamy, tea-based slushy or a fruity watermelon slushy before wrapping things up with complimentary Thai tea ice cream, which makes for a pretty charming ending after a long session of grilling and simmering.

Osha Mookata is located at 390 Silver Star Blvd., Unit 119-122, Scarborough.