Why regulars buy 100 dumplings at a time from this tiny Toronto takeout counter

If your North York food adventures stop at the Yonge Street strip, you’re playing it safe — and missing one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Tucked away at 184 Willowdale Avenue, The Dumpling Shop has quietly served authentic Shanghainese comfort food for more than 15 years. Though the shop changed hands in late 2024, longtime regulars will be happy to see that the heart of the place — and the carefully hand-folded dumplings — remain just as they remember.

The Dumpling Shop isn’t so much a restaurant as it is a working kitchen with a counter. It’s small, bright, and strictly no-frills, with the air always heavy with the scent of steaming dough and slow-simmered beef. Everything here is old-school: cash only, parking a test of patience and hand-printed cooking instructions still taped to the door for anyone stepping in for the first time.

While the menu at The Dumpling Shop has grown under the new team, the core favourites still draw the biggest crowds. The Shanghai glutinous rice, mushroom, and pork siomai ($9.50 for six) remains a dense, savoury must-try that puts the smaller, factory-made versions downtown to shame. The braised beef soup ($15) is a year-round must, with a deep, dark broth that only comes from the kind of long, slow simmer home cooks rarely have time for. For those with a sweet tooth, the red bean sticky rice zongzi ($6.50) is a staple, though the egg yolk and meat version usually earns a “sold out” sign by mid-afternoon.

The real heart of the shop, though, is the wall of freezers. This is where it earns its reputation as a “restaurant-quality” pantry. You’ll find drool-worthy soup dumplings (xiao long bao) for $13.60, alongside generous bags of pork and cabbage or beef and onion dumplings, ranging from $16.00 to $21 for 30 pieces. The vegetable buns ($3.33 each) are packed with finely diced cabbage and vermicelli that stay fresh and crisp even after steaming at home. It’s common to see customers leaving with 50 or even 100 dumplings at a time, skipping grocery-store brands for the hand-crafted quality that has kept this Willowdale corner bustling for nearly two decades.